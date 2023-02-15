Nico de Boinville has full respect for his Unibet Champion Hurdle rivals, despite his mount Constitution Hill being set to go off one of the shortest-priced favourites of the whole week at the Cheltenham Festival.

A brilliant winner of the Supreme last March, Nicky Henderson’s new superstar has won the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdles with ease this season. And although dual Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle has been rerouted to the Mares’ Hurdle, the main threat will still come from Ireland in the shape of Willie Mullins’ State Man, unbeaten for new connections since falling on his Irish debut. “So far, so good with him, as with all of them we are slowly bringing them to the boil. It’s an exciting time of year to be involved with a yard like Seven Barrows,” De Boinville told talkSPORT2.

