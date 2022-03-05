Nicky Richards' Nells Son fought off the favourite North Lodge to land the bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso.
Sent off 16/1 after being beaten eight-and-a-quarter lengths by Jonbon at Haydock last time, Nells Son boosted that Sky Bet Supreme Trial form with a gutsy victory under Sean O'Keefe.
Honneur D'Ajonc took them along under Chester Williams, but the complexion of the race changed half a mile from home when Richmond Lake took up the lead.
He started to get tired in the closing stages and was beaten when he unseated at the last as Nells Son joined 5/2 joint-favourite North Lodge at the head of affairs.
In a tight finish Nells Son stuck his neck out where it mattered to win by a short head, with Bold Endeavour running on for third.
Richards said of the winner: “He’s a grand horse and we’ve just sort of built him up.
“How he got beat Ayr, I’m not sure – I’d say it was just the trip that beat him.
“We dropped him back at Haydock where we rode him to run a good race as I went there thinking ‘are you as good as I thought you were, or am I getting it wrong?’ I thought he ran a grand race.
“He’s fairly ground dependent – he needs a bit of soft ground, this horse.
“There’s the Scottish Champion Hurdle (at Ayr) the week before Aintree this year, so I’ll see what the weather is doing up in Scotland.”
Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Richards is excited to see what Nells Son can achieve over fences next term.
“I said to Sean when I first had a word with him, ‘you’ll be seeing this horse at Leopardstown next Christmas’,” the Greystoke handler added.
“He’ll be going chasing next year and I’d say he’ll make a wonderful chaser.”
Richards, who also had a winner at Doncaster with Universal Folly, also won the following race at Kelso when Famous Bridge justified 15/8 favouritism in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle.
The Fame And Glory six-year-old chased long-time leader Kaizer in the final quarter mile and jumped to the lead at the last before pulling clear by five lengths.
Richards said: “He’s a lovely horse. It looked like he was very much coming to get involved here last time. It’s hard way to learn a lesson, but he probably did learn from it.
“We’ve done a good bit of schooling with him since and I think he was a lot more professional today, even though he’s still raw.
“There’s a couple of handicaps at Aintree. I know the great man (late owner Trevor Hemmings) isn’t here, but it’s still nice to do what he would have liked to do.”
Cuban Cigar may have earned himself a place on Lucinda Russell’s Cheltenham Festival team with victory in the bet365 Juvenile Hurdle.
Twice a runner-up over obstacles for Richard Hannon, the four-year-old finished well-beaten on his first start for his new connections in the Victor Ludorum at Haydock a fortnight ago.
But dropping in class in the hands of Derek Fox, the 100-30 chance knuckled down from the final flight to get the better of 6/4 favourite Genuflex by a length and a half.
Russell said: “He’s a cracking little horse who is very straightforward and has been very well trained by Mr Hannon.
“We were really aiming at the Go North Final at Musselburgh at the end of the month, but the trainer would now quite like him to go to Cheltenham.
“We’ll see what Gerry (McGladery, part-owner) wants to do, but he is in the Triumph Hurdle.”
