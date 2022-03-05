Sent off 16/1 after being beaten eight-and-a-quarter lengths by Jonbon at Haydock last time, Nells Son boosted that Sky Bet Supreme Trial form with a gutsy victory under Sean O'Keefe.

Honneur D'Ajonc took them along under Chester Williams, but the complexion of the race changed half a mile from home when Richmond Lake took up the lead.

He started to get tired in the closing stages and was beaten when he unseated at the last as Nells Son joined 5/2 joint-favourite North Lodge at the head of affairs.

In a tight finish Nells Son stuck his neck out where it mattered to win by a short head, with Bold Endeavour running on for third.

Richards said of the winner: “He’s a grand horse and we’ve just sort of built him up.

“How he got beat Ayr, I’m not sure – I’d say it was just the trip that beat him.

“We dropped him back at Haydock where we rode him to run a good race as I went there thinking ‘are you as good as I thought you were, or am I getting it wrong?’ I thought he ran a grand race.

“He’s fairly ground dependent – he needs a bit of soft ground, this horse.

“There’s the Scottish Champion Hurdle (at Ayr) the week before Aintree this year, so I’ll see what the weather is doing up in Scotland.”

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Richards is excited to see what Nells Son can achieve over fences next term.

“I said to Sean when I first had a word with him, ‘you’ll be seeing this horse at Leopardstown next Christmas’,” the Greystoke handler added.

“He’ll be going chasing next year and I’d say he’ll make a wonderful chaser.”