Having developed into one of the leading novice hurdlers in Britain last season, signing off with a creditable fourth in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he suffered a hind fetlock injury and minor ligament damage in October, and his Somerset-based handler has decided to preserve his novice chasing status.

Martin said: “Basically, the vets and I discussed it and we could have run him next month, but he would have to go hurdling again to not jeopardise his novice chasing status, so I decided time is always the best healer.

“It was just the intelligent decision. You can rush things, but because I own him and don’t have an owner and I’ve got 400 acres, he could just go out in the field. I always think time is the best thing to heal anybody.”

Bear Ghylls had won just three times over hurdles before suffering his sole defeat when clattering the third last in the Ballymore, finishing behind subsequent Grade One winners Bob Olinger, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bravemansgame, and he remains an exciting prospect.

“He is a very nice horse and his form is so solid,” said Martin. “Obviously, we will try to find something plenty straightforward to start with and see where we go. If he carries on the way Bravemansgame has gone, then I will be more than happy.

“I think he would have beaten Bravemansgame in the Ballymore had he not have absolutely rooted the third from home. He never jumped hurdles very well.

“He is a very, big, rangy horse, so hopefully this break will not have done him any harm at all.

“He still needed to grow, he was still very A-framed, whereas now he looks nice and big and round, and I think this, in some ways, has really done him a favour.

“The vets are very confident and he is 100 per cent now, but there was just no point going hurdling for the sake of a month or six weeks.”