The daughter of Milan, who landed the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at The Cheltenham Festival last season, will return to the scene of her finest moment in the Grade Two contest, which Henderson has previously claimed with Oscar Whisky (2011, 2012) and Zaynar (2009).

Marie’s Rock has not been sighted since claiming Grade One honours at Punchestown in April, however Henderson believes the two and a half mile prize represents the perfect opportunity for the seven year old to get her season up and running.

Henderson said: “We’ve waited all season with her, but to be fair this is the only two and a half mile race I can find for her as that is her trip. There just has been nowhere to go with her.

“She really has been in great form and has just come to herself. She has done plenty at home as she has been in training all the way through.

“She has to start somewhere and two and a half miles around Cheltenham is the ideal track and trip to get her going over.”

After winning her first three starts Marie’s Rock met with a setback in the run up to the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, before failing to fire in two outings in her second season in training.

Having spent a period in the doldrums the Middleham Park Racing-owned mare bounced back to her brilliant best last term much to the delight of Henderson, who hopes she can continue build on those performances this campaign.