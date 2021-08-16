The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old has not been seen since pulling up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March – which was just his second run of the season.

Champ held an entry in this weekend’s Grade Two in Liverpool, but Henderson would rather wait until there is appreciably more cut in the ground.

“He’s going to pass this one. He’ll school again tomorrow. He’s difficult to place. We thought about the Many Clouds, but we’re going to leave that one alone for now,” Henderson told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast.

“He’s one that has a bit to find yet and probably wants some easier ground as well. Funnily enough we’ve been on the grass for the first time this season today.