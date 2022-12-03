Nicky Henderson pointed firmly towards a step up in trip for Shishkin after the 6/5 favourite could only finish a well-beaten third behind impressive winner Edwardstone in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The two-time Cheltenham Festival winner was bidding to give Henderson his third win in the race and join Seven Barrows legends Sprinter Sacre and Altior on the roll of honour for the two-mile Grade One. However, little went right for the eight-year-old who was being niggled along from an early stage by Nico de Boinville in his first start since disappointing when favourite for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, after which he was found to be suffering from a rare bone condition. “I think it was fairly obvious from halfway down the back straight he was going as fast as his legs could carry him,” said Henderson.

“He jumped really well, and he carried himself well. He kept at it, but you always felt they were going a stride too quick for him, and it looked that way.” Despite being outpaced going along the back and crossing the famous Railway fences, Shishkin had worked his way into a position to challenge approaching the Pond Fence that is three from home. But a jolting mistake put paid to any chances of winning and he was eventually 15 lengths adrift of the Alan King-trained winner. Henderson continued: “He came into the race at the third-last and he made a mess of that then he was in the car park and it was game over. I’m not going to say he was unlucky three out because he went left and he wasn’t going to win from there. The winner was great and well done Alan. “We probably underestimate those two-mile chasers from last season a little bit. He wants to go up in trip and we won’t mess about either. “His next run will be over a lot further than that. I’m not going to rule anything in or out. I’d like to see him in a race where he likes going the pace they are going. This doesn’t surprise me in a funny way if you watch him at home.