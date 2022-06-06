Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Nicky Henderson - another strong Cheltenham team
Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson thrilled to supply royal winner on Jubilee weekend

By Sporting Life
14:53 · MON June 06, 2022

Nicky Henderson spoke of his pride at providing the Queen with a winner on her Platinum Jubilee weekend through Steal A March.

The seven-year-old, also bred by Her Majesty, was cheered to the rafters at Worcester on Saturday.

Henderson was not on track, as he was at Epsom taking part in a parade of 40 past and present jockeys to have ridden for the Queen and some of her most successful trainers.

Unfortunately the Queen could not attend the Derby this year due to her ongoing mobility issues but the Princess Royal represented her.

“It was wonderful to have a winner for her at the weekend, it really was,” said Henderson.

“It was a bit of a plan but it almost came unstuck as he’d run poorly over fences the time before!

“I hope it gave Her Majesty plenty of pleasure, it certainly did Nico (de Boinville) and myself. And I gather the crowd at Worcester really took it to heart which was great.

“I was at Epsom, we’d been invited to take part in welcoming the royal party, it was unfortunate the Queen couldn’t go, but it was a great weekend all over.

“I’ve had horses for the Queen ever since the Queen Mother died (2002). The Queen took on the Queen Mother’s mares and has bred from them. It all goes back a long time.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING