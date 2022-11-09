A full-brother to the mighty Douvan, the JP McManus-owned six-year-old won four of his five starts over the smaller obstacles last season – his only defeat coming at the hands of stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Jonbon bounced back to winning ways in a Grade One at Aintree the following month and is all set to make his seasonal reappearance next week.

Speaking on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, Henderson confirmed he will not take up his entry at Exeter on Monday and will instead head to Warwick 48 hours later.

He said: “He’s going to go to Warwick. I think JP has got another one (entered at Exeter) and Warwick over two miles will be fine.

“His schooling has been very good. It’s quite tight because the plan is to try to get to the Henry VIII (at Sandown), which is two and a half weeks later. I think that’ll be all right for him.”