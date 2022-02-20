Nicky Henderson’s Kincardine provided the Queen with a welcome tonic when winning the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.

The winner is owned and was bred by Her Majesty, who has tested positive for Covid-19. The 95-year-old head of state is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said. Trained by Henderson like his dam and granddam before him, Kincardine was a bumper winner on debut at Southwell last May and has since contested two hurdle races, finishing third to subsequent Grade One winner Stage Star in November and pulling up at Ascot in December. The third time was the charm for the five-year-old, who dropped back in trip to two miles and made all of the running to stride on to an uncomplicated four-and-a-half-length victory as the 4/6 favourite.