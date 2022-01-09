Sporting Life
The brilliant Shishkin returns in style
The brilliant Shishkin returns in style

Nicky Henderson 'preparing' Shishkin for clash with Willie Mullins trained Energumene in Clarence House Chase at Ascot

By Sporting Life
15:51 · SUN January 09, 2022

Trainer Nicky Henderson has provided a positive update on the well being of Shishkin ahead of a potential clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene.

The big two in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase betting are set to meet one another for the first time in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the Seven Barrows trainer said: “At the moment we’re preparing as if (we’re going to run).

“I cannot promise that’s what’s going to happen. I’d like Nico (de Boinville) to have a sit on him at the end of this week and he’s very good at being able to tell me – he was the one who told me (to run) before Kempton.

“If we’re happy next weekend, there’s every possibility he will go to Ascot.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

