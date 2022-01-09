The big two in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase betting are set to meet one another for the first time in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the Seven Barrows trainer said: “At the moment we’re preparing as if (we’re going to run).

“I cannot promise that’s what’s going to happen. I’d like Nico (de Boinville) to have a sit on him at the end of this week and he’s very good at being able to tell me – he was the one who told me (to run) before Kempton.

“If we’re happy next weekend, there’s every possibility he will go to Ascot.”

