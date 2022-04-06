"We’re having to go two-and-a-half miles now, because there’s nowhere else to go. She’ll switch off alright and she came up the hill very well at Cheltenham the other day. We’ll probably have to hang on to her for a bit. You’ve got to be more conservative and just make sure she goes to sleep and stays asleep for as long as possible. We’ve just got to hope she can hold on."

"Her run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle was very good - all year she’s been a much better mare than she was last year. She’s working well at the moment. At Kempton I thought, ‘should she go to the Mares’ Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles?’ I asked Nico [De Boinville] to which he categorically said, ‘No, she’s all speed’.

"Everything has gone smoothly for Epatante all season. We set out at the beginning of the season thinking if we could win the Fighting Fifth and the Christmas Hurdle we would settle for that.

"We always thought there was no point going to Cheltenham, so we’ve just kept him fresh for Aintree. William Haggas had him on the Flat and he’d been quite busy all last summer, then came straight to us. I’d love to see him have a break and be able to treat him like a good horse. He’s a very good jumper, he’ll jump a fence one day."

"Impulsive One is a speed track-horse. He likes Kempton. He went up to Musselburgh and he was very impressive in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle.

Jonbon - Top Novices’ Hurdle, Friday 8th April

"He would get two-and-a-half comfortably in our opinion, but he has the speed for two miles. He beat the rest of the field fair and square in the Supreme. You’d hope with no Constitution Hill, Jonbon would be the one to beat. The better the ground, the better he will be."

First Street - Top Novices’ Hurdle, Friday 8th April

"First Street ran a great race at Cheltenham to finish second in the County Hurdle, considering the winner looked like a Graded horse wrapped up in handicap clothes. We had no chance of beating that, but he still ran very well."

Mister Fisher - Marsh Chase, Friday 8th April

"He was very impressive when he won the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. He’s a high-class horse and has been working very well. If the ground stays good, he has a good chance."

Mister Coffey - Randox Topham Chase, Friday 8th April

"Mister Coffey missed the last two fences in the Kim Muir which knocked him out of rhythm. I hadn’t really thought about Aintree, I thought we would just put him away for the season and start next year still as a novice. I then had this mad idea about running him in the Topham Chase, so we tried him over the fences and he was good.

"I was watching the TV in my office and they showed the betting for race and he was favourite, so someone obviously thinks he can win. He’s still a novice over fences but you can afford to lose your novice status for £150,000."

Janika - Randox Topham Chase, Friday 8th April

"Janika ran very well in this race two years ago. His recent form isn’t quite so encouraging but Daryl [Jacob] is very keen on him and thinks he is in great form. If he’s happy, I’m happy."

Walking On Air - Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, Saturday 9th April

"Walking On Air is a lovely horse. I’ve got him in the three-mile novice race too, just to keep all options open. He’s out of a mare called Refinement who was decent at three miles. It’s a stamina-laden family. I think two-and-a-half is enough for him at this stage in his life because he hasn’t got a lot of experience."

Champ - Liverpool Hurdle, Saturday 9th April

"I’m keen on Champ. I just got the impression on his last two runs that he didn’t seem to be enjoying himself as much as he did when he won the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. He’s had a couple of surgical procedures on his back, which is his big issue, so I think a flat track may be more suitable for him.

"We’ve done a bit of practice on the flat at home and I think he enjoys it. He’s working well and is happy in himself. "

Caribean Boy - Randox Grand National, Saturday 9th April

"I’m very pleased with the way he’s working and the way he schooled the other day.

"Nico is going to take the ride, since Daryl will be aboard Good Boy Bobby. I think he’ll be a fun ride, he’s made for fences like this. He’s a big strapping horse who jumps fences like he ought to enjoy it. He might just spend a little too long in the air, that’s my only worry. The way the fences are made nowadays, they’ve made them so you can just take the top off a little bit. I think he has the right sort of credentials for the race.

"The Grand National is such an historic event. It would be sad if at the end of the day we’d never managed to win one, but there’s an awful lot of other people who haven’t either. We’ve been placed a few times. It’s very exciting and nice to be part of it with some sort of chance. We’ve had runners in the race over the last couple of years, but I can’t say I’ve gone in with any great hopes. I just think this year we have a realistic chance who is not without a squeak."

Swapped - Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, Saturday 9th April

"Swapped is a lovely horse. He’s by Sinndar and has plenty of pace. His owner cleverly spotted there was a £40,000 bumper on at Lingfield on his birthday, so we gave him a run before that at Lingfield, which he won, to make sure he was all primed up. He then ran a very good race and finished second, but it was a farce of race. The winning time was six seconds slower than the time he did when he won an ordinary bumper, so you’d have to say the race wasn’t run to suit. We’ve kept him fresh for this and he should have a chance."