Nicky Henderson on Betfair Hurdle contenders at Newbury

Nicky Henderson has identified a couple of his four-strong entry in this year's Betfair Hurdle who will be well suited to the forecast rain ahead of Newbury this weekend.

The official going description at Henderson's local track in Berkshire was on Wednesday afternoon (1pm) updated to 'Good to Soft, Soft in places' following 15mm of overnight rain and there is a further 25mm of precipitation expected in the area throughout Thursday and Friday before a relatively dry afternoon on raceday itself. Speaking on a press call courtesy of Newbury Racecourse and big-race sponsors Betfair, Henderson confirmed the weather forecast was good news for a couple of his likely runners, and less positive for the other two. He said: "I know that Nico (De Boinville) feels that Iberico Lord wants soft ground, and probably Doddiethegreat too. "I cannot explain Iberico Lord's run [at Ascot when seventh of nine behind Luccia], it was nice that Luccia got her head in front but his performance was shocking as he had the best chance really. I think we all thought that so it was very disappointing, but his work has been very good and everything is checking out. There's nothing to do but just go again, if there's nothing to mend you can't mend it. "They are probably the softer ground boys rather than the mares, Luccia and Under Control.

"I'm not sure about Luccia when it comes to the ground. She won a bumper at Sandown on desperate ground, she won very impressively and we all got the impression she wanted it. But I'm not so sure she does, I think better ground would help her. "Under Control - she's not really a dark horse, she only ran a fortnight ago and that doesn't worry me in that at the back-end of last season we backed her up from a race at Cheltenham to Sandown on the last day in nine days. She won both and was very, very impressive at Sandown. "She is a mare you can run back quite quickly and it is a fortnight since she ran at Doncaster in the Mares' Grade 2 there and I don't think she got a desperately hard race to be honest. She didn't win and I thought she'd go very close but the good thing is she finished her race very strongly which, in our minds, eliminates the Newbury experience [when seventh of eight in the Gerry Feilden]. She was quite well beaten by Willie Mullins' mare [Ashroe Diamond] but everyone can be beaten by a Willie Mullins' mare! She's in good form and I'm looking forward to her running.

