The seven-year-old novice won at the Esher track in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase earlier in the season, since when he's been kept busy with a victory at Warwick, a runner-up effort to El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham, and a fourth chasing success in Aintree's Maghull Novices' Chase.

Henderson has run novices in open company in the past including Sprinter Sacre and Altior who both won the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury in their first season over fences.

“We’ve put him in so there’s a good chance he’ll turn up. He’s in there to run,” said the Seven Barrows trainer.

“We’re just monitoring him. He seems very well in himself. Everybody at home has been very happy with him and I thought he looked great yesterday and today so we popped him.

“He absolutely bounced off that good ground at Aintree, he really loves it.

“We’ve run novices in open company before so we have done it with others.”