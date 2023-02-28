Henderson is the most successful British trainer of all-time at the Cheltenham Festival having trained 72 winners at the meeting and his nine-strong team on the all-weather this morning included the six year old Constitution Hill (ridden by Nico de Boinville), who is a red hot 1/3 Favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Working alongside Constitution Hill was Captain Morgs (Paul O’Brien) who has options in both the Pertemps Final and the Coral Cup and Ahorsewithnoname (Daryl Jacob), who’s a 16/1 chance for the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Constitution Hill’s very nature as a four-time Grade One winner who is unbeaten in five starts under Rules means that he gives Henderson something of a headache in terms of finding horses who can keep up with him, but the master of Seven Barrows was very pleased with what he saw from his charge this morning.

He said: “It all went to plan. The last lot was difficult to do because, as I’ve been saying all week, I’ve been hunting the country for a miler that I was going to get to jump in halfway round the back straight!

“To be fair, the other two boys have done a great job there (Paul O’Brien and Daryl Jacob), because they’ve just done their own thing and Nico has done his own thing. It was two bits of work happening at once and they did a good job as they just minded themselves.

“I wouldn’t bother writing something titled ‘A day in the life of Constitution Hill’ as it’s about the most boring thing you could write! That’s except for days like this of course, when he comes and does what he loves doing. That’s the whole point of doing it, it’s not for any reason other than the fact he enjoys it.

“He’s fit and he’ll have another piece of work at home, but it’s quite difficult at the moment without the grass. Good old Barney (Clifford, Clerk of the Course at Kempton Park) lets us come along and do that and I love doing it.

“They’ve all had a nice time and nothing has finished flat out off the bridle. Fusil Raffles got tired as he’s going to Aintree and he’s a little bit behind, but everyone else have enjoyed themselves so it’s good.

“I haven’t had one who’s given you the problem of how to work him. It worked well doing it that way and the other two just did their own jobs. We always used to put Sprinter Sacre and Simonsig together because when you’ve got two really good horses like that, if you do put them together you’ve got to have two seriously good riders.

“At the time the two young conditionals in my yard were Jerry McGrath and Nico de Boinville and they were very good and rode them both every day. It meant they could do a bit of work together and they’d do enough without doing too much to kill them – as you can certainly do too much in that situation.”