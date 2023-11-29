Nicky Henderson intends to run Shishkin in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle

The multiple Grade 1 winner was given the handicap entry on Monday after he blotted his copybook when refusing to start, having come under orders, in Saturday's Nirvana Spa 1965 Ascot Chase, a race subsequently won by the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy.

Henderson is keen to try and get the mercurial nine-year-old back on track before a potential trip to Kempton for the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, and he will send Shishkin to the north east alongside stable star Constitution Hill who runs in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle on the same card - weather permitting.

He said on X: "Just to keep everybody informed, Shishkin will run in the Rehearsal Chase on Saturday.

"Everything is fine with him, and he’ll travel up to Newcastle on Friday with Constitution Hill."