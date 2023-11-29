Sporting Life
Shishkin on his way to the start at Ascot
Shishkin on his way to the start at Ascot

Nicky Henderson intends to run Shishkin in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
09:29 · WED November 29, 2023

Trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed he plans to run Shishkin in Saturday's Bet MGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

The multiple Grade 1 winner was given the handicap entry on Monday after he blotted his copybook when refusing to start, having come under orders, in Saturday's Nirvana Spa 1965 Ascot Chase, a race subsequently won by the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'Orhy.

Henderson is keen to try and get the mercurial nine-year-old back on track before a potential trip to Kempton for the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, and he will send Shishkin to the north east alongside stable star Constitution Hill who runs in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle on the same card - weather permitting.

He said on X: "Just to keep everybody informed, Shishkin will run in the Rehearsal Chase on Saturday.

"Everything is fine with him, and he’ll travel up to Newcastle on Friday with Constitution Hill."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

