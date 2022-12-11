The 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine was firmly put in her place by Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on their respective seasonal returns and Henderson opted to turn Epatante out again quickly at Cheltenham rather than head to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. She was due to be joined by stablemate First Street at Prestbury Park.

However, frost claimed the Cheltenham card and Henderson would love a repeat of 2008, when the International was moved to Ascot and his runner Binocular triumphed.

He told Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme: “It would be lovely to think – and it has been done before – that the International is rerouted to Ascot. It would be nice to think that’s a possibility, otherwise you haven’t got much option but to go back to Kempton and take on Constitution Hill again.

“First Street could run in the handicap (Betfair Exchange Trophy) at Ascot on Saturday with 12st because I’m pretty sure the two top weights are going to do different things.

“Constitution Hill is the only one entered (in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas) and he wants to go to Kempton, so that leaves Epatante without a slot and that’s why the International was so important.

“I have made a call (about the possibility of rescheduling the International) but I haven’t managed to talk to anybody yet."

