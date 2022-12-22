Nicky Henderson has confirmed his exciting mare Luccia will run in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown on January 7.

The unbeaten four-year-old made her debut over hurdles at Listed level at Newbury last month and exuded class, winning by five and a half lengths. Henderson feels he should strike while the iron is hot with Luccia, and is heading straight to the highest level. “We’re going to go for the Tolworth,” he told Unibet.

“She’s well-proven. She won a Listed mares’ bumper at Sandown in very bad ground last year so we know she handles the ground and the track. “She could be anything to be honest with you. She jumped very well at Newbury, she did everything right at Newbury. “That was a brave shout to start there, you wouldn’t normally start anything off in a Listed race first time out over hurdles, but she was very good and got that done well. “If she started in a Listed race you’ve got to go upwards really. You could come back to a normal novice hurdle with a penalty, but you’ve got to be a bit more ambitious than that.”