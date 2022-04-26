Nicky Henderson has insisted he has no plans to retire and remains as eager as ever to recapture the coveted Jump trainers’ title when the new campaign gets underway later this week.

The 71-year-old, who began training in 1978 and has won the title six times in a glittering career, finished second this year behind Paul Nicholls. However, rather than slowing down, Henderson is adamant he will repay the faith shown in him by loyal owners and has vowed to continue training winners. He explained: “I think I’d rot if I didn’t keep going! When you have these horses, and the team like I have behind me it is great, and as long as the owners want me to go on I’m completely up for it.

When you’ve got so much support from the owners and everybody else you just don’t give up. “There is a fantastic team behind me at home, along with two great jockeys in Nico (de Boinville) and James (Bowen) and a fantastic team of owners who still want me to go on.”

The trainers’ championship may have eluded Henderson last season, however it was still a productive campaign and his team secured more than £2.4 million in prize money and 120 winners, nine of them at Grade One level. With all of his big race winners set to return for another campaign alongside a host of new faces, Henderson believes he has a strong team to represent him on the track during the 2022-23 season. He added: “We had a few bits of bad luck last season with Shishkin in that he couldn’t start in the Tingle Creek and then all things went wrong at Cheltenham. “That was expensive for us as far as the championship was concerned. If he had been right at Cheltenham and ended up at Sandown on the last day that could have made the difference, but it has been a great season and there is lots to look forward to. “There might not have been a trainers’ championship at the end of it but we have had plenty of Grade One winners and Epatante won three on her own. “I think the team for the new season is strong and we won’t be going anywhere. We got pretty close to Paul at one stage but we just ran out of ammunition. “Aintree was good as we had two Grade One winners there but we couldn’t get away without Paul firing back. We got within hailing distance of it last season and we will try a bit harder this time round. It would be fun to do it and win the championship again.”

Constitution Hill pings the last on his way to a wide-margin win in the Supreme

And while the Jump Trainers’ Championship – which he first won in the 1985-86 season - is the yard’s overall aim, Henderson admits he is already excited about the potential clash at Cheltenham between Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at The Festival™ next March. Constitution Hill rounded off his unbeaten campaign with an emphatic success in the Grade One Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival. But despite some sensational performances in recent months, Henderson admits the gelded son of Blue Bresil has not always been considered one of his stars of the future. Henderson said: “I rang Barry Geraghty up three times and I said ‘what on earth is this rubbish you have sold me? You told me he was a good horse!’ As it turns out he was right and I was wrong as when it happened, it really did happen. “When horses do what Constitution Hill did at Cheltenham it doesn’t mean they are having easy races. That horse put 210 per cent into Cheltenham. He had to be doing that, to record that time and smash all the records he did. “He can’t just do it because he is that much better than any other horse there has been - he can do it because he absolutely doesn’t know how to stop galloping. “It was one of the best Cheltenham performances I’ve seen and it was great for his owner Michael Buckley as he has been with me since the year dot. “It was an extraordinary performance as Jonbon proved. He finished miles behind him and he came straight out and won a Grade One himself. He is an extraordinary horse. Next year’s real clash I hope will be Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle. Hopefully with them both being sound and well, there will be one fantastic race in March.”

Shishkin overhauls Energumene in an Ascot thriller

Shishkin evoked emotions of both joy and frustration after following up his enthralling Clarence House Chase success at Ascot when pulling up in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival, where it was later announced he was suffering from a bone condition. Like stablemate Buzz, who spent much of the season on the sidelines with injury, Henderson is hopeful the pair can rekindle their fortunes back at the top table once back to full fitness. He added: “The proudest moment has to be that race with Shishkin at Ascot this year. I think it will go down in everybody’s book as the race of last season. “His effort in the Queen Mother was rather like when Altior had to miss his two Champion Chases in the last week before the race. It is more than frustrating and it could have made you cry. “I’ve lived with those sort of things for quite a long time, and I don’t think you ever get used to them. He is fine at the moment and he will be back roaring I hope. “Buzz will be back again next season and he was going to be the find of the season. He won the Cesarewitch, then he came out and won the Grade Two at Ascot. Then he had that horrible accident and fractured his pelvis. Providing all is OK with him, he will be one for the Stayers’ Hurdle.”

Epatante during her Aintree Hurdle win