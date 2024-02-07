Nicky Henderson confident Sir Gino the one to beat in Triumph following Dublin Racing Festival

Nicky Henderson believes Sir Gino’s position as arguably the leading juvenile hurdler seen so far this season is undiminished after absorbing all the action from last weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival.

The master of Seven Barrows was an avid viewer of what he termed “the Willie Mullins racing festival”, with the Closutton trainer hoovering up all eight Grade One prizes on offer over Leopardstown’s two-day fixture, including the Irish Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs. While Ballyburn’s victory stroll in Sunday’s two-mile Grade One set alarm balls ringing for Henderson’s Sky Bet Supreme hope Jeriko Du Reponet, he was not so troubled by the result in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, which saw Kargese lead home a one-two-three-four for Mullins. Sir Gino is a general 4/5 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after supplementing a British debut win at Kempton with a 10-length triumph over Burdett Road on Trials day at Prestbury Park, and Henderson is confident of his claims, although he is not ruling out a late surprise contender.