Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour: Nicky Henderson

Unibet ambassador Nicky Henderson gives an update on some of his stable stars heading to the Cheltenham Festival.

Altior - Champion Chase It did occur to us that his jumping, in particular at Kempton, wasn’t as deadly as it should be. If you see him here schooling, you won’t see anything faster or quicker. We are going to put some cheekpieces on him. It is something that we have discussed for a long time over the last few weeks since Kempton. The race is going to be fast and furious, he has got to be just that little bit sharper. I think they will help particularly over the first three fences, which they will go quick and he has got to be there with them. He also sometimes has a little bit of a flat spot, two or three furlongs out. We did some work with him the other day and Nico felt it made a nice difference, so that is what we going to do. If he can get some decent ground and the cheekpieces do their bit, he is in good form.

Altior out wide on his Kempton return

Caribean Boy – Festival Plate I haven’t handled this one as well as I should have done. He was very good at Newbury. He galloped off on his own, jumped for fun and blew them apart. It was a ridiculously fast time. I would think we just ran him back a little bit too quickly at Ascot. He likes to make the running and he couldn’t even get to the front at the first fence, he was flat. Then I thought he was quicker than he probably is and we went to Sandown on horrible ground. He couldn’t get out of the ground and he is not a two miler. He is back over his right trip, hopefully on his right ground. If he is back in the form of his first run of the season, which I hope he might be, he would have every chance.

Champ – WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup He had been very good all through his novice season. He had one horrible fall at Cheltenham, but his jumping was good. It was not exactly flashy, he had his own way of getting from A to B, but it wasn’t a Sprinter (Sacre) attack and so I always had it in my mind to send him over to Henrietta Knights and let him have a week there, just to try and get his technique a little bit better. What was pleasing at Newbury was to go and see him jump like that, because you have got to be sharper at two miles. Nico said it was great, he loved it, he just got a little bit tired after the last. If there was anything against this two mile thing, I hope I haven’t lit him up too much because he has now got to go back and settle and that is going to be the most important part of the first mile of the race. Obviously by running him over two miles, we really have lit the fuse. It was a great exercise at the time, now we have got to bring him back.

Chantry House in winning action at Wetherby

Chantry House – Marsh Novices’ Chase I think he is very good, he always was. He was third in the Supreme last year, but I have always been pretty confident that at least two and a half miles is going to be his trip. He has always jumped very well at home. I don’t often run novices first time out over fences at Ascot and we did with him. Unfortunately we then went to Cheltenham and things went badly wrong. His jumping was all over the shop. We needed to find out why. It appeared to be in his back and he had to have surgery. The vets have done a great job. He got back on the racecourse at Wetherby, eight weeks after surgery. It was a great comeback and it is all we needed to see. I think he has put himself right back at the front of this. Envoi Allen has looked, throughout his career, a very good horse and a hard one to beat, so we are going to have to be good. I would like to think we will give him a race. Dame De Compagnie – Mares’ Hurdle She went to Ayr for her debut over fences and she won, admittedly a two horse race, but I thought she jumped great. We were just stuck for time a little bit and wanted to go to Sandown for the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase. Unfortunately that was horrible ground, she wasn’t really travelling in it. I suspect she didn’t quite have enough experience in it either and the horse fell in front of her and she went straight into the back of it. She couldn’t go into the Mares’ Chase off the back of Sandown, we would have had to have run again and I didn’t want to do that. She is a very good hurdler in her own right, two and a half miles is her trip, it was worth having a look at this.

Epatante – Unibet Champion Hurdle She seems in very good form. That was a blip at Christmas (in the Christmas Hurdle), some of ours weren’t quite right at the time. To be fair, take nothing away from Silver Streak - he jumped off and went a really good gallop, there were signs. She just wasn’t travelling down the back straight, she was never going to get there and that is very unlike her. She is sharper than that now, she comes in here in really good order. In the Fighting Fifth she had been so good, unfortunately Silver Streak himself had been carried out of that race by that time, it looked a good performance beating Sceau Royal. She was so impressive, as long as we are back like that and I think she is, we have got as good a chance as any. I think it is a more competitive race this year. What we saw in Ireland at the Dublin Racing Festival was impressive and it made us realise that we are going to have to be right on the button here because there is a lot of opposition and not surprisingly the Irish have got a little filly too (Honeysuckle). I think it is going to be interesting. I didn’t think she looked over big and nor is Epatante, so it might be a question of two little girls and it will be interesting to see how they get on together let alone with all the others.

Nicky Henderson pictured with Epatante

Floressa – Mares Hurdle I like her, I have always liked her. She has been a lot of fun, she won the Gerry Feilden. Eventually we are now coming into what I think his her right trip. If it is the right ground over the right trip I think she will be interesting. Fusil Raffles – Marsh Novices’ Chase I love Fusil Raffles, he is a really lovely person. He actually won the race that Chantry House was jumping so badly in. He is a very versatile horse, he does stay two and a half miles but he has won over two miles. He had a busy first half of the season, now he has had a freshen up and he is ready to rock and roll. He does like good ground.

Mister Fisher needed to pull out extra after the last

Mister Fisher – Ryanair Chase It has always been the plan. I think the Peterborough Chase was a good test, it was a good race. It was great that it was rescued from Huntingdon. It was a good experience for him round Cheltenham, he jumped great. He is a very high-class individual. He is a beautiful looking fella and he does everything right. He is a good work horse, he schools very well, he has been pretty uncomplicated, but he does like good ground it makes a big difference to him. Santini – WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup I was happy with him in the Cotswold Chase which was re-run at Sandown. That ground was horrible on the day. I would have preferred not to have run, but there was no alternative. He doesn’t work particularly quickly at home, but he loves jumping and he enjoyed the race to a point. He just couldn’t go any faster in the ground. I think he is in much the same shape as he was going into last year’s Gold Cup. He hasn’t won a race this year and he isn’t coming in with great form figures in front of his name, but he comes in great form in himself and I think that is probably more important. I wouldn’t have thought he’d run in the Grand National. I think it has got to come in to his CV sometime in his life but we all agreed this would be a year too soon. If for any reason he had to miss Cheltenham, then we would have something to do but it is unlikely at the moment.

