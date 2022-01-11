Epatante

Nicky Henderson insists Epatante is “back where she belongs” after registering successive Grade One wins on her two starts this season, although the six-time champion Jump trainer admits she faces a “big task” dethroning Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Seven Barrows handler's chances of securing a record-extending ninth victory in the championship Grade One contest appear to rest with Epatante, who claimed the 2020 renewal of the two-mile prize before finishing third to Honeysuckle in last year’s race.

After undergoing treatment for a back issue over the summer the JP McManus-owned eight year old, who features among 23 entries revealed today for the 2022 Unibet Champion Hurdle, has appeared close to her very best in both of her starts this campaign.

Having dead-heated for first when defending her Fighting Fifth title at Newcastle in November, the No Risk At All mare then slammed her rivals in devastating fashion at Kempton Park on Boxing Day in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, a contest she had previously won in 2019.

Henderson said: “It has gone very well with Epatante so far.

“JP (McManus, owner) said what happens in March will be difficult but we have got two objectives at the beginning of the season - the Fighting Fifth and the Christmas Hurdle and they are going to be our Champion Hurdles.

“Okay, we had to halve one but we won the other one very well, so we have in many ways achieved our objectives. I think she has performed to a very high level. At Kempton, she was nearly as good as she has ever been.

“The Fighting Fifth last season was great then the wheels came off a little bit. She had issues. We mended them and that is what the summer is for to put things back together again.

“I think it is safe to say that questions have been answered successfully and consequently she is back where she belongs.

“Now, it is a couple of years on since she won the Champion Hurdle and a certain Honeysuckle has appeared on the scene in the meantime.

“I’m the first to admit it – the Champion Hurdle was a stronger race last year but we weren't at our best and we still finished third.

“We’ve got a lot of ground to make up and have a big task ahead of us. There is a lot of kudos at being placed in Champion Hurdles, let alone winning one. There is not much else for her to do to, be honest with you.”

After enduring a tricky second half of last season with Epatante, one thing Henderson has been especially pleased to see return this campaign is her electric jumping that has served her so well in the past.

He continued: “We talked about her with JP on Sunday and she is in very good form and is in a very good place. Her jumping is completely different to last season.

“She travelled very well in the Christmas Hurdle. You don’t normally go on that early with her, but she was travelling all over them at Kempton

“She came in looking wonderful back from Martinstown (JP McManus’ stud in Ireland) and she was moving good and you could tell straight away when we were schooling her that she had her jumping back together again.

“That has always been her strongest suit and she has always been very quick crossing a hurdle. Nico (de Boinville) schooled her once before Kempton but he didn’t need to jump more than five hurdles as she was electric and she was brilliant through the race.

“I said to JP I wonder if we would ever get two and a half with her as you could switch her to the Mares’ Hurdle.

“Nico has only ridden her once and I said would she get two and a half and he said no - she is all speed. She is a two miler and that is where she is going.”

Henderson plans to send Epatante straight to the Unibet Champion Hurdle with the possibility of one or two away days between now and Tuesday 15th March.

He added: “She will go to the racecourse in the meantime but I very much doubt she will have another run as she doesn’t need one.

“Yes, she will have a racecourse gallop and that will fit in accordingly.

"She might go twice and have one on the grass and one on the all-weather when we take that squad to Kempton 10 days before Cheltenham.

“It is just a nice away day for them where they can enjoy themselves.”

