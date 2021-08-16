Stablemates Buzz and Champ head 11 confirmations for the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

Buzz is the likely favourite for the Grade One contest following a profitable autumn campaign – winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on the Flat before reverting to the jumping game to win the Ascot Hurdle. Nicky Henderson’s charge is set to test the water over three miles for the first time in this weekend’s feature event and could be joined by two stable companions in Champ and On The Blind Side. Champ looks set to run over hurdles for the first time since April 2019, having been off the track since being pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.