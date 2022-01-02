Since landing the two-mile Grade One for the first time 30 years ago with New York Rainbow in 1992, the Seven Barrows master has captured the race a further four times with Minella Class (2011), Captain Conan (2012), Royal Boy (2014) and L’Ami Serge (2015).

The Michael Buckley-owned five year old looked a star in the making when running out an impressive 14-length winner over course and distance on his debut under Rules last month.

Although the ground is currently described as Heavy, Soft in places on the hurdle track at the Esher venue, Henderson feels the Blue Bresil gelding will be able to cope with the potentially testing conditions.

Henderson said: “Constitution Hill is in good form and the Tolworth Hurdle is the plan. He was impressive there last time and that was all you can say.

“He went through the ground there last time and I’m sure it will be Sandown soft ground on Saturday but that doesn’t seem to worry him.

“It is only his second run under Rules but we’ve got to go there to be honest with you as we are struggling to find races for them all but we are lucky enough to have a few that are in that league this season.”