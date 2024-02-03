Nickle Back won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown Park report and free video replay

Nickle Back (10/1) gained a famous victory for Sarah Humphrey in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown Park.
Connections - and some pundits - were hopeful that the Esher venue would prove to be tailor made for the enthusiastic eight-year-old who made every yard in the Grade 1 contest.
Nickle Back was fully 15 lengths clear early on the far side and retained a good chunk of that lead entering the Railway Fences; he jumped the last of that line of three superbly and coming out of the turn into the straight his rivals started to send out distress signals.
Hermes Allen, the odds-on favourite, had comfortably accounted for Nickle Back at Newbury in December and was his nearest pursuer but took a heavy and fatal fall at the second last.
That left Djelo in second and he did cut the deficit but he was still seven lengths adrift as James Best stood up in his irons and saluted the Sandown crowd.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org