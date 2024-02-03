Nickle Back won the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown Park report and free video replay

Connections - and some pundits - were hopeful that the Esher venue would prove to be tailor made for the enthusiastic eight-year-old who made every yard in the Grade 1 contest.

Nickle Back was fully 15 lengths clear early on the far side and retained a good chunk of that lead entering the Railway Fences; he jumped the last of that line of three superbly and coming out of the turn into the straight his rivals started to send out distress signals.

Hermes Allen, the odds-on favourite, had comfortably accounted for Nickle Back at Newbury in December and was his nearest pursuer but took a heavy and fatal fall at the second last.

That left Djelo in second and he did cut the deficit but he was still seven lengths adrift as James Best stood up in his irons and saluted the Sandown crowd.