Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing and public affairs, has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Smith, who has worked at the track since 2000, has been made a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, which rewards personal services to the monarch and their household.

The King and Queen enjoyed a first Royal Ascot success in June when Desert Hero – who went on to finish third in the St Leger – won the King George V Stakes, sparking joyous scenes in the winner’s enclosure.

Smith also pointed to Hukum and Westover’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes duel as another particular 2023 highlight, along with Frankie Dettori’s Royal meeting performance, headlined by a roof-raising Gold Cup success aboard Courage Mon Ami.

He said: “I’m obviously absolutely delighted and honoured. It’s been a fantastic journey working for Ascot for so long and it’s nice to have it recognised.

“It’s been a brilliant year at the racecourse with the King and Queen having a winner, Frankie Dettori lighting up Royal Ascot this year, a vintage King George and full fields for the Shergar Cup, so we really couldn’t ask for much more.”

A hallmark of the Royal meeting in recent years has been the international challenge, with over 200 overseas runners competing at the fixture since 2003.

Australian speedsters such as Choisir, Black Caviar and Nature Strip have graced the Berkshire turf and while American regular Wesley Ward was out of luck this year, George Weaver’s Crimson Advocate ensured one prize crossed the Atlantic after holding off Relief Rally in the tightest of finishes to the Queen Mary Stakes.

Smith and the Ascot team are now about to embark on their search for 2024 international contenders as they strive to make Royal Ascot even bigger and better in the future.

“We’re just about to start our overseas campaign in Australia, Japan, the United States and suchlike, looking for those horses to populate the Royal meeting. That will all start in earnest and hopefully build up to another fantastic meeting in June,” Smith added.

Other racing figures also featured on the Honours list, with Thoroughbred Breeders Association chair Julian Richmond-Watson – owner of Oaks victor Look Here – made an OBE.

Richard Linley, the British Horseracing Authority’s former senior inspector of courses, has been made an MBE, with both recognised for their services to racing.