Paul Nicholls: Clan Des Obeaux is right in the mix for Punchestown Gold Cup

The nine-year-old responded well to first-time cheekpieces when winning by 26 lengths in the Grade One Betway Bowl at Aintree last time out and will now bid for another top-level success at the Punchestown Festival.

He will be the sole English-trained contender for the race but the home-trained opposition looks likely to be strong and headed by Henry de Bromhead’s WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Minella Indo.

Nicholls said: “We supplemented this morning. This weather’s ideal for him as I wouldn’t have been that keen if it was soft ground.

“The track should suit him right-handed, he’s in good shape and looks fantastic so we’re looking forward to it.

“He likes this time of year when the sun is shining and if he performs to the level he did in Liverpool he’ll be right in the mix.

“This is the right race for him. It puts an extra spice to the race and of course we want to go out there and win.”