Paul Nicholls will not be resting on his laurels despite being crowned champion National Hunt trainer for a 12th time in what has been a record-breaking season.
The Ditcheat handler surpassed his previous best total of 171 winners in a year when Threeunderthrufive emerged victorious at Perth on Wednesday, despite the campaign not getting under way until July 1.
Nicholls has bagged over £2.3million in prize-money with an admirable 25 per cent strike-rate to boot, in what the trainer described as a “phenomenal” season.
He said: “You never get time to stop in this game – you’re always looking forward.
“It’s been a phenomenal season for us. It’s been a 10-month season, rather than 12 months, and we’ve won some good races. Everyone in racing did so well and worked so hard to keep it going safely.
“To win a 12th King George and the Tingle Creek again has been brilliant. We didn’t have a Cheltenham winner this year, but you can only win with what you’ve got – you’ve just got to do your best with what you’ve got in your team.
“It goes in cycles, and while the best horses are in Ireland right now, it will come back, but we need to be patient.
“The next target I’ve got in my mind is to train 4,000 National Hunt winners in the UK. If we keep going at the rate we are we should be able to crack that 4,000 mark which no one has done before in jumping.”
Frodon’s King George VI Chase win was a particular highlight for Nicholls, with Bryony Frost doing the steering in what has been a landmark year for female riders, topped by Rachael Blackmore winning the Grand National.
Nicholls said: “You enjoy all those Grade Ones, but Frodon winning the King George was special.
“To win a 12th King George was incredible for the team and Frodon has always been a bit of an underdog. I love the King George and it was a very good performance on the day.
“Bryony and Rachael and lots of other lady jockeys have done very well this year. They ride as well as the lads do and are very much part of the team now.
“I also have to mention Harry Cobden. He’s ridden over 100 winners for the yard and was right in the mix for being champion jockey (before injury). He’s a big part of the team and his progress this year is a big highlight for me.”
Nicholls’ nearest challenger in the championship, albeit nearly £500,000 behind, was Dan Skelton, who learnt his trade at Ditcheat before striking out on his own in the 2013/14 campaign.
The current champion expects Skelton to continue to pose a potent threat for the foreseeable future, and has no doubts the apprentice will one day top the master.
Nicholls said: “I call him ‘mini me’! He’s just like I was all those years ago.
“His next challenge will be trying to be champion trainer, which will be fun. I think we’re £500,000 in front of him this year, which is not an awfully big gap to close, but obviously we’re not going to lie down.
“I do think over the next few years he will be the biggest challenge to me being champion trainer. He’s got a big team and the enthusiasm is there and they’ve got the capacity to train a lot of horses with great facilities.
“If he is champion trainer, which he will be one day, I’ll be very proud of the fact that both he and his brother (champion jockey Harry Skelton) came through our academy, as it were.”
There is a short break in the National Hunt action now, with the new season starting on May 1, and Nicholls is already champing at the bit for the autumn action.
He said: “I think we’re as strong as we’ve been for a long time and we’re building up a really good team.
“I can’t wait for October time to come along and start all over again.
“It’s like putting together a football team. You have those really top players and after a few seasons it all changes – no team wins the Premier League every single year.
“These things work in cycles and you can only compete with the players you’ve got, but you’re always trying to get those best players and I think at the moment we’ve got some really smart young players, as it were, and we’re looking forward to the future.”
Harry Skelton has paid tribute to his brother Dan’s role in helping him to secure a first National Hunt jockeys’ championship.
All but a handful of Skelton’s 150-plus winners this year have been trained by Dan, with the duo having formed a potent partnership since striking out on their own, with the support of their Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper father Nick, nearly 10 years ago.
Skelton sealed the title after a thrilling battle with defending champion Brian Hughes, who eventually had to concede defeat on Thursday after time ran out.
“Everyone knows I ride for Dan and I don’t have too many other outside rides, but the planning and everything has been down to Dan. He knew exactly what needed to be done. Without him planning and doing all that, I wouldn’t have been in the position,” said Skelton.
“We’re brothers and blood is thicker than water. The two of us have always done it together – that’s the way it is. He wants me to achieve and become the best I can and I want the same for him.
“Our owners have been fantastic and very loyal, I’m very grateful to everyone that has reached out and given me a chance to ride a winner for them, especially over the last eight weeks. It’s been fantastic and hopefully I’ve repaid them when they have booked me and given them a winner as well.”
Skelton’s progress has not been a straight line with his total dwindling to just eight winners in the 2012/13 before Dan took the plunge and set up on his own, sparking a renaissance in his brother’s riding career in the process.
He explained: “When I lost my claim, that year was all right, it was the year after it just came to a bit of a halt. I rode eight winners one season and it was disappointing.
“I was at Paul Nicholls’ for nine years and I suppose as one door closes, another one opens, but luckily Dan came along at the right time and started training. It was like we were both starting again and without him, I wouldn’t be sat here in the position I’m in.
“All my eggs were in the Lodge Hill basket, dad set us up and it was down to us then to basically not mess it up.
“It never really crossed my mind to give up. It was a hard year, but it was a year, not four or five years. I was lucky that Dan started and if he hadn’t, who knows what might have happened.
“The year before Dan started, I was riding out for as many people as I could, six days a week, travelling up and down the country and I have so much respect for all the lads in the weighing room who do that now.”
Skelton admits the winning mentality is a family trait and his father provided him with some sage advice gleaned from his breathtaking Olympic success in 2016 as he began his title push in earnest over the last few weeks.
He said: “Obviously dad has had a massive impact on my life. He’s been there and done it. It was only a little while ago John Hales, who is a family friend (and owner), said ‘you’ve got to ask your dad what he went through in that final round at Rio and how he handled it’.
“He was just there to support me really, he didn’t add any pressure on to it. You’ve just got to do everything you would normally do, that’s what he said. Take it day be day, race by race and try not to get ahead of yourself. Every race was important and every ride was important, concentrate on that moment in time and do the best you can from one race to the next.
“Me and Dan have been brought up with horses, in showjumping and racing, and it was about winning. That was our life, that’s all we’ve ever known.”
Skelton’s wife Bridget Andrews is also no stranger to success, being a Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey herself, but the champion believes his title campaign has perhaps been toughest on those around him.
He said: “Bridget’s been amazing, the last three weeks have been difficult. It’s probably been harder on Bridget, my dad and Dan than it has on myself because they can only get me to the races and get me on the horse, then it’s down to me.
“When you really want something, it’s amazing what the mind can do. You do think about it all the time – it’s 24/7 with a battle like it’s been – but I was happy being there as it’s something I was trying to achieve.
“Of course (I will try to defend the title). Every day you are trying to win, not a lot is going to change because I go out every day and try my best. I’ll just give it everything and you just want to keep riding winners – that’s all you can do.”