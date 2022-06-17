Sporting Life
Perfect Power wins the Commonwealth Cup
Action from Ascot on Friday

Next race tip: 6.10 Royal Ascot - Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

By Sporting Life
17:46 · FRI June 17, 2022

Check out our tip for the next race at Royal Ascot - the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

LIL GUFF - 6.10 Royal Ascot

Navello was back to his best when runner-up at Windsor last time but was behind Nymphadora and Shamlaan earlier at Chester. Korker has gone up 9lb for winning at York but is still receiving a pound from Wesley Ward’s runner Ruthin, who was unplaced in the Windsor Castle here last year but won a Listed race at Keeneland on his reappearance. Highly tried last year, Manaccan ran well in a hot handicap at Newmarket on his return to action but we might take a chance on the in-form LIL GUFF. She has been showing tremendous pace over 6f so a first try over the minimum could be a plus. Ladies Church is also respected running in her first handicap as she has been performing with credit in black type races in Ireland.

WATCH - Saturday Best Bets!

