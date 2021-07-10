Saturday Newmarket preview: What the trainers say

3.15 Bet365 Superlative Stakes Tom Dascombe - Mr McCann & Mot And The Messer: “He’s done basically everything we’ve asked of him so far. It’s obviously a big step up in grade but he deserves this opportunity, it was always the plan to run him over seven (furlongs).” “Mot And The Messer is also a very straightforward horse. He’s done nothing wrong at all and he deserves his chance at a higher grade. They’re two really good chances.”

"I really think he's overpriced at 66/1" Best bets for July Cup and John Smith's Cup weekend

4.25 Darley July Cup Roger Teal - Oxted: “You can’t change the draw so you have to do the best from where you are. It just depends where the pace is. Hopefully there is pace around us. If not we’ll have to make our own. “I don’t want any rain. It’s good to firm at the moment and hopefully that rain front stays away for Saturday.” David Evans - Rohaan: "He seems fine. He just takes everything in his stride and it’s just another day out for him. If it rains it rains, and if it doesn’t it doesn’t – there’s nothing we can do about that. He’s been supplemented, so he’ll take his chance. “Looking at the handicaps on the first day the draw looks OK, but we’ll see what happens on the day. You need luck in all these races – he got it at Ascot and hopefully he’ll get it again.”

Archie Watson - Dragon Symbol &Glen Shiel: “He (Dragon Symbol) is not technically a stakes winner, but he is probably very unfortunate not to be unbeaten. He is still very much learning on the job. He ran a huge race at Ascot and he has proven himself to be a proper Group One horse. “Things get serious when the three-year-olds step up against the older horses and I just hope he can continue to progress. On the balance of form he has got a very strong chance on Saturday.” "Glen Shiel ran a huge race at Ascot. He clearly just needed his first run back in the Greenlands at the Curragh and he tightened up for that. He obviously handled the soft ground well at Ascot, as did the winner, but he ran another very big race. “The ground is not going to be as soft as his Ascot runs, but he ran a very good race on better ground in France last year when he was just getting the feel of things as a sprinter and I’m sure he can be just as effective on better ground.” Ed Walker - Starman: “He’s in great nick and looks a picture at the moment – he’s an impressive looking horse. “We were gutted to have missed Ascot. For me this horse is so exciting, but he only does what you ask at home. You could work him with a 60-rated horse or with the Derby winner and he’d go just the same with his nose in front. “He’s done absolutely nothing wrong bar that one run on bad ground and I just don’t know how much is up his sleeve. Only he can answer that question and hopefully he does that this weekend.”