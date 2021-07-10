Saturday Newmarket preview: What the trainers say

Tom Dascombe - Mr McCann & Mot And The Messer: “He’s done basically everything we’ve asked of him so far. It’s obviously a big step up in grade but he deserves this opportunity, it was always the plan to run him over seven (furlongs).”
“Mot And The Messer is also a very straightforward horse. He’s done nothing wrong at all and he deserves his chance at a higher grade. They’re two really good chances.”
Roger Teal - Oxted: “You can’t change the draw so you have to do the best from where you are. It just depends where the pace is. Hopefully there is pace around us. If not we’ll have to make our own.
“I don’t want any rain. It’s good to firm at the moment and hopefully that rain front stays away for Saturday.”
David Evans - Rohaan: "He seems fine. He just takes everything in his stride and it’s just another day out for him. If it rains it rains, and if it doesn’t it doesn’t – there’s nothing we can do about that. He’s been supplemented, so he’ll take his chance.
“Looking at the handicaps on the first day the draw looks OK, but we’ll see what happens on the day. You need luck in all these races – he got it at Ascot and hopefully he’ll get it again.”
Archie Watson - Dragon Symbol &Glen Shiel: “He (Dragon Symbol) is not technically a stakes winner, but he is probably very unfortunate not to be unbeaten. He is still very much learning on the job. He ran a huge race at Ascot and he has proven himself to be a proper Group One horse.
“Things get serious when the three-year-olds step up against the older horses and I just hope he can continue to progress. On the balance of form he has got a very strong chance on Saturday.”
"Glen Shiel ran a huge race at Ascot. He clearly just needed his first run back in the Greenlands at the Curragh and he tightened up for that. He obviously handled the soft ground well at Ascot, as did the winner, but he ran another very big race.
“The ground is not going to be as soft as his Ascot runs, but he ran a very good race on better ground in France last year when he was just getting the feel of things as a sprinter and I’m sure he can be just as effective on better ground.”
Ed Walker - Starman: “He’s in great nick and looks a picture at the moment – he’s an impressive looking horse.
“We were gutted to have missed Ascot. For me this horse is so exciting, but he only does what you ask at home. You could work him with a 60-rated horse or with the Derby winner and he’d go just the same with his nose in front.
“He’s done absolutely nothing wrong bar that one run on bad ground and I just don’t know how much is up his sleeve. Only he can answer that question and hopefully he does that this weekend.”
Frankie Dettori - Extravagant Kid: “There are better horses in the race, but he (Extravagant Kid) is the best I could get. Brendan has confidence that six furlongs will suit him, but Oxted thrashed me in the King’s Stand. It will be very hard to reverse that form, but with 19 runners, you never know what is going to happen I think I’ve had four seconds in the July Cup – I’ve had a few goes at the race!
“It’s sad that I’ve been in Newmarket since 1985, it’s our biggest race apart from the Guineas and I’ve never managed to win it.
“It’s quite bizarre really – I’ve won everything else around the world. I’ve been knocking on the door, (but) I am 50 and I haven’t got forever, so every year is precious. We’ll give it another go on Saturday.”
Charlie Appleby Creative Force & Glorious Journey: “I think we’ve got two live shots really. We’ve got the young pretender there in Creative Force. He’s been a model of consistency all year, starting off in handicaps at the Craven meeting, and he’s shown versatility over six and seven furlongs and quick ground and soft ground.
“He comes into the race in great order. It’s a very competitive race on paper, but he’s not going to look out of place and I’m excited to see him run against the older horses. Glorious Journey is part of the furniture at Moulton Paddocks. Every year he’ll pick up some nice prizes for you and he goes into the race in very good form – I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so well.
“He really is in great nick. Coming here a couple of weeks ago gave him a nice bit of confidence and that’s what you need going into these Group One races.”
Ken Condon - Miss Amulet: “Her season really hasn’t got going due to the ground. With the Irish Guineas on our doorstep it was the last chance of a Classic so we let her run, but the ground was very testing. Hopefully the ground will be more in her favour on Saturday,” said Condon.
“She’s very like last year in that she is very undemonstrative at home, but she is in very good form. She’s fit and she’s healthy.
“It will be a very competitive field and she’ll be a big price, but some of her form from last year is working out very well. It remains to be seen has she trained on, but physically she has done well and we are looking forward to it.”