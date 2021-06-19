Tomorrow's Newmarket preview: What the trainers say

1425 Tattersalls July Stakes Nick Bradley - Eldrickjones: It looks no stronger than the Coventry, and some might say it’s a little bit weaker. He’s in very good form. Danny Tudhope did a bit of work on him last week and was buzzing him – he thinks he’s a very smart horse. “Unfortunately Danny can’t ride on Thursday, because he’s got to ride at Doncaster. But he goes there with a massive chance, I think.” Bryan Smart - Project Dante: “The horse proved his worth (at Ascot), and we like him a lot. He did a nice piece of work on Friday and had a nice little blow on Tuesday morning – Graham Lee rode him and was thrilled with him. He said he feels as good as if not better than he did before Royal Ascot. “I think he’ll get the trip, because he settles and you can put him in most places. I think he’ll settle well, and Graham will just work away.”

Hugo Palmer - Dig Two and Ebro River: “They both ran very well at Ascot. It’s always tricky having two colts in the same race, but I feel they both deserve to take their chance. They’ve both really thrived since Ascot – I’ve been delighted with them. “The weather forecast is very tricky. Ebro River is a winner of a Listed race on soft ground, so any significant rain wouldn’t hinder his chances, but I think he proved at Ascot he’s also fine on top of the ground. “Dig Two definitely wants quick ground, so if the word soft started to appear in the going description we would probably take him out. “Having walked the track, I think the ground will probably be somewhere between good and good to firm, in which case they will both run. It’s too much to hope for a dead-heat, but I hope they’ll both run well.” Alan King - Asymmetric: “He’s won his two races, and we have to find out if he’s up to this sort of level,” said the Barbury Castle trainer. “We’ve been very happy with him at home, and it will be interesting. He’s always worked like a really smart two-year-old and has a great attitude. I genuinely wouldn’t know how good he is, but he does everything very easily at home. It is a big step up in class, but I think better ground should suit him, so we’ll see how we get on.”

15:35 Princess Of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes William Haggas - Al Aasy: "I’m happy to run him. I was thinking of waiting for Ascot, but I’ve changed my mind. He’s in good form, and I think ground should be fine. We’ve had some decent showers, and everybody has been saying we need the rain, so I should think it will be lovely ground. It’s not going to be firm and it’s not going to be soft – it’ll be fine.” Charlie Appleby - Star Safari (www.godolphin.com): “Star Safari put up some progressive performances out in Dubai earlier in the year, winning the Dubai Millennium Stakes and running well in the Dubai Sheema Classic. We felt that this was a nice starting point for him ahead of some potential targets in Europe.” Best of the rest: Derab and Maximal give Juddmonte a strong hand in the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. An intriguing field of six runners has been declared for Thursday’s Listed contest, with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Maximal setting the standard on ratings after finishing a creditable fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. John and Thady Gosden’s Derab, who is a half-brother to the brilliant mare Enable, was last seen finishing eighth in the French Derby at Chantilly – a race won by Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse hero St Mark’s Basilica.