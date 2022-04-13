A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Newmarket where Double Or Bubble was a brave winner of the Abernant Stakes.

Bubble battles to Abernant glory Double Or Bubble ran out a tenacious - and popular - winner of the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes. Jack Mitchell sent the 7/2 chance to the front entering the Dip and she fleetingly looked like scoring comfortably. However, Ryan Moore and Garrus had other ideas, producing a sustained run which seemed to carry him in front for a stride close home. The winner rallied bravely though and wasn't to be denied, gaining the verdict in the photograph by a short-head.

Wall, saddling his first runner since October, said: “We’ve had a winter off and been old school! We turned the horses out, brought them back after Christmas and away we went. This mare has done very well for us and has matured well again. She’s five now, but she’s strengthened well from where we were with her last year. “We kept her in training with the idea of winning a Group race, so we’ve achieved that. “She goes well fresh and we can now take our time with her and plot where we go now. We might bash heads with some of the better ones and see where we stand. I didn’t put her in the Duke of York as I didn’t think York was quite her cup of tea, so we’ll see what other options we have.”

Wall’s travelling head lad Oleg Sheyhets is originally from Ukraine but has been in Britain for 20 years. The 38-year-old’s mother arrived in the country recently and was on course at Newmarket. He said: “It’s very sad to see what is going on there. I’m sad for the people and the families over there. I managed to get my mum over here – she’s been here for nearly two weeks now. It’s nice to see her here with me, but seeing the state she’s in is pretty devastating. Every time the news is on, the tears come out and it’s a constant battle. It’s really bad for the people that have been there and seen the devastation. It’s surreal.” Of Double Or Bubble, he said: “She’s definitely a good filly and to start the year with a Group winner is pretty special.”

Varian filly earns Guineas quotes Ameynah is as low as 25/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after a taking win in the opening Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes. Second at this track on her only start at two, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was always travelling sweetly under David Egan. She was taken to the front approaching the final furlong and went further clear upon meeting the rising ground to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths from the promising Enshrine (3/1). Paddy Power and Betfair halved her in price from 50s for the first fillies' Classic, Sky Bet go 33/1 from the same price.

Winning trainer Roger Varian is keen to let the dust settle on her victory before deciding on her participation in the first fillies’ Classic of the season, however. He said: “She ran really well here on her debut. She was crowded in a big field and backed off, but really finished her race off well. She’s a filly we hold in quite high regard so it’s nice to see her come to the races and put in a performance like that. I don’t think I’ll rule it (1000 Guineas) out. We like her and she has won nicely, but it is only a maiden. We’re in a nice position where we can watch the trials this week. “She’s a big filly with loads of scope. If she could have got out three weeks ago on the all-weather, we maybe could have come here for a Nell Gwyn, but we didn’t so she was only ready to run this week. We’ll see how she comes out of the race and how she works over the next couple of weeks. She’s hopefully got an exciting season ahead of her and where she’ll go next, we’ll give it some thought.”

Ameynah goes clear at Newmarket

Dettori delivers in Wood Ditton Francesco Clemente ran out a taking winner of the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, a race restricted to previously unraced three-year-olds. John and Thady Gosden's charge was drawn on the inside of the field and won despite drifting all the way over to the stands' rail once in front. Frankie Dettori always had matters under control aboard the 3/1 chance who hit the line hard to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths from 15/8 favourite Secret State and Kiteflyer (18/1).

Thady Gosden said: "He had been going well enough at home. He had plenty of change over the winter. He had grown a lot and lengthened a bit. He is a Dubawi with plenty of scope to him. He was very green in the race. He had no cover so he had to make it his own way but he enjoyed the ground and picked up nicely. He will come on for it and is still learning plenty. The second and third look smart enough. "We don’t have to rush and go up in trip immediately, but he will get further for sure. With it being the first run of his life it is probably better taking the sensible route and find a novice for him somewhere rather than chucking him in the deep end."

Anadora springs 25/1 surprise There was a thrilling finish to the bet365 Handicap with Anadora (25/1) showing tremendous resolution to strike for Kevin Ryan and Neil Callan. The daughter of Havana Gold was pressed throughout the final two furlongs by Loves Me Likearock (9/1) but fended that rival off to score by a length. Harry Three (16/1) was third with 11/4 favourite Pocket The Profit a never-nearer fourth.

Ryan said: “She is a filly that we liked a lot last year. She is very genuine and has done well over the winter. She doesn’t pull up any trees at home. Neil (Callan, jockey) said when he got on her that she felt like a colt which is always a good sign when they do that from two to three. “She travels strongly and stays the stiff six very well. I thought in the dip he got a breather into her and I was fairly confident (she would win). Neil has ridden for me for a long time and we are good friends. I’m Godfather to his son so we have a great family connection and it is good to have him back.”