A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Newmarket where Ameynah earned 25/1 quotes for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after winning the opener.
Ameynah is as low as 25/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas after a taking win in the opening Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes.
Second at this track on her only start at two, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was always travelling sweetly under David Egan.
She was taken to the front approaching the final furlong and went further clear upon meeting the rising ground to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths from the promising Enshrine (3/1).
Paddy Power and Betfair halved her in price from 50s for the first fillies' Classic, Sky Bet go 33/1 from the same price.
