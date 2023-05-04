The changing forecast and a dry morning on the Rowley Mile prompted clerk of the course Michael Prosser to rethink plans as he bids to provide perfect conditions ahead of the first two Classics of the season.

The going is currently described as good to firm, good in places.

“We have just lightly watered the final eight furlongs, which is the quickest part of the course,” Prosser said at noon on Thursday.

“The forecast has changed, basically. At this time yesterday, we were forecast rain first thing in the morning and obviously into the afternoon, so that forecast now advises those showers will be coming later.

“There is a 50 per cent chance of a shower, but it is a much lower percentage, and then the chance of a heavier shower is basically from midday through to 5pm, with between one millimetre and 10mm of rain.

“We have put down 4mm to maintain the position. The final eight furlongs is all but done. The plan was to get it done by midday and then we’ll cut the course later, ready for three days of racing.”