The seven-year-old disappointed when favourite for the 2019 QEII in heavy ground and Bin Suroor will not make the same mistake again.

Bidding for his second Joel Stakes success over the Rowley Mile on Friday, Benbatl proved he is no back number with a popular victory and he could now head for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot – provided conditions are suitable.

A Group One winner in Dubai, Germany and Australia, Saeed bin Suroor’s stable stalwart returned from almost a year on the sidelines with a narrow defeat in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last month.

“He is in very good form – he has come out of the race very fresh and happy,” said the trainer.

“The plan now is to run him in the QEII, as long as the ground suits him – he doesn’t like soft ground.

“He is entered in the Champion Stakes on Champions Day as well, so we will see.”

If Benbatl does line up at Ascot, it appears unlikely he will head for the Breeders’ Cup two weeks later, while a decision on whether he will return as an eight-year-old in 2022 will not be made until a later date.

Bin Suroor added: “He will have one more race this year and we will see how he runs before we decide about next year.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.