Ryan said: “He has been away from home at Redcar and I felt it was good to give him a feel of the track down here. He has come from the seven and really quickened into the dip and out of it. He took a fair bit of pulling up. Everything has gone to plan and Andrea (Atzeni) was delighted with him. He is well on target for the big day.

“He is a quick horse and doesn’t need a lead horse. We are not particularly worried about ground conditions with him. The Haydock race was always the plan for him. He was an immature horse and we finished him after that. It took him a couple of races to get him sharpened up last season but it was always the plan to come here without a prep.”