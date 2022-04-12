Kevin Ryan reports Triple Time to be on target for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas after participating in a seven-furlong solo gallop at Newmarket under Andrea Atzeni.
Ryan said: “He has been away from home at Redcar and I felt it was good to give him a feel of the track down here. He has come from the seven and really quickened into the dip and out of it. He took a fair bit of pulling up. Everything has gone to plan and Andrea (Atzeni) was delighted with him. He is well on target for the big day.
“He is a quick horse and doesn’t need a lead horse. We are not particularly worried about ground conditions with him. The Haydock race was always the plan for him. He was an immature horse and we finished him after that. It took him a couple of races to get him sharpened up last season but it was always the plan to come here without a prep.”
Mark Johnston has not ruled out running Royal Patronage in the first colts' Classic after passing his own racecourse gallop with flying colours.
The Wootton Bassett colt returned to the scene of his success in last season’s Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge success when comfortably finishing ahead of stablemates I’m A Gambler (Connor Beasley) and Highland Premier (John Egan) in the seven-furlong exercise.
Johnston said: “Whether he is going to the Guineas or straight to the Dante it is still good to have had a racecourse gallop. There was some question to see how much speed he has got. They’ve not hung about there and we wanted to see if he could travel comfortably at that pace and Jason (Hart) said he travelled very easily. It was great to have the outing.”