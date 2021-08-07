Newmarket Saturday review: Oisin Murphy bags treble; Majestic Glory wins Sweet Solera

Murphy bags 35/1 treble

Oisin Murphy believes he still has a 'long battle' ahead of securing a third Flat Jockeys’ Championship despite landing a 35/1 treble at Newmarket which was completed aboard Dancing Harry in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap.

Victory on the Roger Charlton-trained four year old in the concluding mile and three quarter contest was a 15th success since Monday 2nd August for Murphy, who secured a five-timer at Kempton Park on Wednesday and a treble at Brighton on Thursday.

After ending a run of 12 defeats at Sandown Park last time out, the well-supported Evens favourite had little trouble in following up when dispatching his three rivals by five lengths under the dual champion jockey.

Murphy said: "I’ve been getting on lots of horses with chances and thanks to all the owners and trainers for putting me up but it is the staff that do the hard work getting them to the races.

"I don’t know if this is the most winners I’ve had in a week as I don’t keep track but Dancing Harry was in the right race today and the form from Sandown had worked out well and he stayed on well.

"They are all hungry and top class riders in behind me so it will be a long battle to the end."

Majestic display at Newmarket

Majestic Glory provided owner Gearoid Costelloe with a day to remember when taking her form to new heights after securing the biggest success of her career in the 100% Racingtv Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Having opened her account at the third time of asking on the July Course over six furlongs just eight days ago, the Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Frankel took both a step up in class and trip in her stride to claim the Group Three feature.

Although slightly boxed in between rivals the 5/1 chance soon made her presence felt once the gaps appeared to mount a serious challenge approaching the final quarter of a mile of the seven furlong prize.

Finding plenty when called on her for maximum effort Majestic Glory swept past long-time leader, and eventual third Value Theory, inside the two pole before proving a length too strength for the 5/2 favourite Wild Beauty.