Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column remains well in profit for the year and he's got a suitably-named selection for day one of the July Festival at Newmarket.

Value Bet tips: Thursday July 7 1pt e.w. Bear Profit in 3.00 Newmarket at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Day one of the July Festival at Newmarket and with no obvious betting opportunities before or after the Bet Boost At Bet365 Handicap, focus falls solely on the six-furlong sprint for three-year-olds. It's not been an easy race to solve in recent years with 33/1, 25/1 and 40/1 winners within the last decade and this season’s edition is as open as ever despite Khanjar looking a blindingly obvious contender for William Haggas and Jim Crowley. The Shadwell-owned son of Kodiac is up 9lb for winning stylishly on his first run since being gelded at Ripon and while never tried on ground faster than good, he should handle it on pedigree and looks a potential pattern horse in the making.

Ripon runner-up Azure Blue is 7lb better off for a three-length beating and retains a bit of potential herself so can't be ruled out with great confidence. She’s not the only northern raider worthy of respect, though, as half the field is trained in Yorkshire, including Karl Burke’s pair Aasser and Lethal Levi, plus Richard Fahey’s interesting Irish recruit Admiral D, who was doing some good work late on in a similar event won by Harry Three at York last month. However, when it comes to a selection I’m looping back to a locally-trained runner at the foot of the weights, namely Stuart Williams’ BEAR PROFIT.

The obvious negative is that he’s among a handful of horses here that find themselves ‘wrong’ at the weights, but it’s not that he’s run below form since the ratings were published – as is the case with Witch Hunter and Lil Guff – rather that he’s not quite scaled the heights ratings-wise just yet, and may be sitting on a major chunk of improvement. The official handicapper clearly wasn’t too impressed with his Windsor novice effort at the end of May, when beaten into second as the even-money favourite, as he dropped him a few pounds following initial assessment, but he didn’t appear to be suited by making his own running that day. I’m more than willing to excuse the subsequent defeat over this course and distance on handicap debut last month too, having raced with the choke out and also made his challenge more towards the far side rail, away from the rest of the principals who fought it out down the centre.