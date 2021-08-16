Fun and Games for Appleby and Buick Charlie Appleby and William Buick's fine run of success continued as Modern Games landed the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Having his fifth start after winning a July Course maiden and a Doncaster nursery at the St Leger Festival, the progressive son of Dubawi took another step up the ladder with a taking victory at odds of 3/1. Buick had his mount to the fore throughout and while even-money market leader Trident tracked him all the way in a small group of their own towards the far side of the track, Modern Games found extra on hitting the rising ground and powered away to win by two and a half lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Big things expected of Varian colt

Subastar wins at Newmarket under Andrea Atzeni

Subastar is expected to go on to bigger and better things after making a successful start to his career in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket. The well-related Sea The Stars colt was a 14/1 shot for a race that has been won by a whole host of high-class performers in recent years, including Telescope (2012), Eminent (2016) and the brilliant Ghaiyyath (2017). Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, Roger Varian’s charge travelled strongly and picked up well to beat the twice-placed favourite 11/8 favourite Dawn Of Liberation by a length and a half. Godolphin newcomer Symbol Of Light also shaped with plenty of promise in third. Varian, who also saddled last year’s winner Royal Champion, said: “He’s a nice colt who is very laid back and relaxed, I thought he might just need the run. “He’ll be a nice horse next year. He stays well and should be a middle-distance horse as a three-year-old. He’s a beautifully-bred horse by Sea The Stars, who can do no wrong at the minute. “He’ll tell us whether he wants to run again this season. Hopefully he’s a nice one to look forward to."