Newmarket Thursday review | Alyanaabi swoops for most impressive Tattersalls Stakes win

Owen Burrows’ charge had created a taking impression when scoring on debut at Salisbury in June before finishing fourth behind Rosallion when upped to Listed level in a hot race at Ascot next time.

Sent off at 4/1 for this Group Three event, jockey Jim Crowley was in no rush aboard the son of Too Darn Hot in the opening stages, but Alyanaabi still had a wall of horses ahead of him with a furlong to run as Roger Varian’s Boiling Point made his charge for home.

Boiling Point – another of Too Darn Hot’s first crop – looked for all money the winner 50 yards from the line. However, the Shadwell-owned youngster still had plenty in the tank and once finding both space and top gear with the winning post looming, Alyanaabi ate up Boiling Point’s advantage to come out on top by a short head at the very last moment.

“He’s a horse we have always liked,” said Burrows.

“He ran well at Ascot, but we felt he was a bit better than that. He’s just got there today, but he would have been an unlucky loser if he hadn’t got there and I’m very very pleased.

“We’ve sort of given him a little bit of time between his races which has given him a little bit of time to develop and strengthen up. I’m sure he will do well through the winter and we hope to be back here in May time next season.”

Burrows may already be thinking about a 2000 Guineas tilt in the early part of next season, but the winner also holds an entry in the Dewhurst Stakes back on the Rowley Mile on October 15 and could still have further opportunities to stake his Classic claims this season.

Both Paddy Power and Betfair make Alyanaabi an 8/1 chance for the Dewhurst, while he was introduced into Coral’s market for the opening Classic of next season at 25/1.

“We’ll see how he comes out of this,” added Burrows. “He’s in the Dewhurst and if he comes out of this all right and the ground is still nice then we’ll see.

“Naturally you will be thinking of that (2000 Guineas) and he seems to have the right attributes so all being well that is what we will look for.”

The victory serves as a timely boost for connections ahead of their Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe tilt with the in-form Hukum at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, with Burrows looking forward to taking his stable star to the French capital.

“It does help and it does take the edge off a little bit – it’s nice to have a nice winner before – it all helps,” said Burrows.

“The draw (stall 14) for Sunday hasn’t been overly kind to us, but there isn’t a lot we can do about it and we’ll look forward to it.”