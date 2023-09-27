Newmarket Thursday previews including Tattersalls Stakes

Inishfallen bringing solid credentials

Brian Meehan believes Inishfallen is still on an upward curve ahead of Thursday’s Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

The battle-hardened two-year-old will bid to claim this seven-furlong contest after a couple of admirable near-misses on his last two outings.

Inishfallen finished a close third in a valuable York nursery on his first try at this trip and was again just collared close home when a neck second to Aablan in Sandown’s Solario Stakes at this level.

Meehan said: “He came out of the Solario very well and seems to have matured mentally since that run.

“It’s been a case of steady progression with him, he’s gone from stage to stage, stepping up each time, and hasn’t really taken a backward step.

“He’s just a good two-year-old type, a really nice horse and I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on at Newmarket.”

Eben Shaddad gave John and Thady Gosden a belated first juvenile winner of the season when scoring readily at Newmarket last month. A €190,000 breeze-up purchase, the son of Calyx overcame signs of greenness to stay on strongly over six furlongs, pulling clear to prevail by just under four lengths.

Thady Gosden commented: “Eben Shaddad won his novice well first time out on the July course, he’s progressive and we’re looking forward to seeing him step up to Group company in the Tattersalls Stakes on just his second start.”

Charlie Appleby’s horses have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of weeks and he will be looking for Legend Of Time to continue the yard’s good recent record in this race.

His Victory Dance was a beaten favourite 12 months ago but the Godolphin handler struck with La Barrosa in 2020 and Modern Games the following season.

Highlighting how Appleby likes to target repeat victories in races, Legend Of Time gave him a third straight success in a Haydock novice contest first time out earlier this month.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Legend Of Time learned plenty on his debut and looks to have come forward for the run. He is dropping back to seven furlongs but I feel it is well within his compass. We are dipping our toe at this level to see where we are for the rest of the campaign.”

Aidan O’Brien was successful in this event for the third time with Wichita in 2019 and this year sends over the unbeaten Military. A 375,000 guineas buy, the Siyouni colt justified short odds in a Naas maiden, hitting the front just over a furlong out and then pulling away in a manner which suggested there is plenty of improvement to come.

Alyanaabi was hailed as “very exciting” by Owen Burrows following a comfortable Salisbury win in June and did not get the run of the race when fourth in an Ascot Listed contest next time out.

Also described as “a bit of a big baby” by his trainer, the son of Too Darn Hot has since been given a break since the end of July.

Boiling Point, Change For Good, Cross The Tracks, Son Of Man, Victory Shout and Zabriskie Point were all winners last time out in what looks a competitive renewal.