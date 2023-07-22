Newmarket Saturday reviews and replays

A review of the action and free video replays for Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.

Patience pays off with Novakai Trainer Karl Burke might have had to wait over a year for Novakai to add to her triumphant debut, however he will now consider a return to the highest level after she finally added to that win in the Ric And Mary Hambro Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes. Having been set some tough assignments since bolting up first time out at Doncaster last July the daughter of Lope De Vega secured the biggest victory of her career when appearing to appreciate the step up to a mile and a half in the Listed feature. Last sighted finishing down the order in the Group One Prix de Diane (French Oaks) last month, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned three year old was sent of the 5/2 favourite to make the drop down in class a winning one. Travelling smartly into contention in the hands of Sam James the market leader hit the front inside the final quarter of a mile before quickly putting the race to bed in a matter of strides to crossing the line four and three-quarter lengths clear of Cloudbreaker.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Burke, speaking away from the track, said: “She has won that well and I’m very happy with her. She loved that step up in trip and I think we can go back up to Group class again now. Early on in the year Sheikh Obaid was keen for her to try a mile and a quarter and target the Prix de Diane. “I’m not sure it was the distance why she ran so poorly but she wasn’t on song and it could have been down to the travelling. She is a little bit quirky, but her temperament is lovely. After that Sheikh Obaid gave me free range with her so I decided to step her up in trip. She is out of a stout staying mare and she was always going to improve going up in trip and she has proved that today.” Novakai holds Group One entries in both the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and the Yorkshire Oaks at York, with Burke favouring a potential outing in the latter which she was cut into 14/1 from 40s with Paddy Power. Burke continued: “She is in the Yorkshire Oaks and whether that is too big of a jump I’m not sure but we will get her home and have a chat with Sheikh Obaid. I’m hoping I can persuade Sheikh Obaid to leave her in training next year as she will only improve and there are some nice staying races for fillies like her.” Equally impressed with the result was her winning rider, who earlier this month celebrated Group Two glory together with Burke aboard Poptronic in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks. James said: “She was entitled to do that. It was nice to see that she stayed the trip. I didn’t want to get caught flat footed down the dip and I got there a little bit too soon and she has pricked her ears in front. “I wouldn’t mind riding it again to be honest with you as I would have sat a bit longer and I think she would won have won a bit easier. I think she has done that well and it was good to see that she stayed the mile and a half. “I think she has been crying out for that for a while. I was (confident that she would stay), but I’ve not ridden her loads on the track but the way she has ran, and she stayed a mile as a two-year-old, I thought that she would get the trip. “She is a little bit quirky, and she has the ear plugs to go down to post, but there is no nastiness in her she just likes to do her own thing and she wasn’t sure about coming back into here. She settled lovely, and now that you know she gets the trip I think there could be a lot of improvement in her over that trip.” Connections celebrate as Reaper scores Carolina Reaper left her jubilant connections excited about a first foray into Group race company on her next start after proving too hot to handle in the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Named after the world’s hottest chilli pepper the daughter of Too Darn Hot made the most of a drop back down in class having finished sixth in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out to strike gold in the seven-furlong contest. Bounced straight out into the lead by James Doyle the 7/4 favourite stayed in pole position throughout before clearing away smartly late on to score by four and a half lengths to initiate the opening leg of a 15.5/1 double for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Jock Bennett, assistant trainer, said: “She missed the kick at Beverley but the way she finished that race she was the one to take out of it and it was then a great run in the Chesham. She has learned from that, and the Beverley run. She behaved better in the stalls at Ascot, and she was good again today. She deserved to win that on her Chesham run and she had to be the one to beat in this race. I loved her attitude and the way she did it today. She had got quite an easy lead but as soon as he gave her a push she responded well and I like the way she really put it to bed.” Following the race connections earmarked the Group Three Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes over course and distance on August 12th as the next target for Carolina Reaper, a race her triumphant owners Gallop Racing claimed 12 months ago with Lakota Sioux. Bennett added: “I’d say she will have the same plan (as Lakota Sioux) and I would think that (Sweet Solera Stakes) would come into the equation. She has got a bit of character, but she doesn’t quite flash her tail as much as Lakota Sioux did.” Deserved win for Decoy Dutch Decoy (5/1) produced arguably the loudest cheer of the day when giving members of the Owners Group plenty to shout about after maintaining his unbeaten course record in the Lettergold Handicap to complete Johnston’s double. Winless in his seven previous starts this season the gelded son of Dutch Art changed that statistic when getting up close home to deny Hafeet Alain by a neck to secure a third course and distance win. Bennett said: “He does prefer quicker ground and I thought when this rain came it might be too much for him, but we have probably got away with it. I’m really pleased that he has won as he has run some terrifically game races this year and he is such a great horse as he gives this group so much. He ran at Goodwood last year and I think he will probably go back there.” Following the race Dutch Decoy was trimmed from 20/1 into 16/1 for the Coral Golden Mile by Paddy Power at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Tate hails Queally after Springs wins Trainer Tom Tate described Classic winning jockey Tom Queally as a ‘master’ of his trade after steering veteran sprinter Equiano Springs to his second win on the July Course and sixth victory in total across both tracks in the town. With four victories on the Rowley Mile to his name the nine-year-old gelding doubled his tally of wins on the July Course when wearing down Abate late on in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap before prevailing by three quarters of a length. Tate said of the 5/1 winner: “That’s six wins across the two Newmarket tracks now. He was in very good order and that is all I can say but Tom is as master, though he doesn’t think he is, but he is. “Tom said that wasn’t his ground, but personally I think he (Equiano Springs) must have got some help from it, and it can’t be that bad. Of course, it also helped that he was a bit lower than his last winning mark.”