Newmarket Saturday review: Timeform reflections

The first pair of juvenile Group 1 races this autumn saw clear-cut winners, both the Juddmonte Cheveley Park and Middle Park run in near identical times. However, in terms of performance, Vandeek's win in the colts race was of a different order to that of Porta Fortuna.

The Cheveley Park looked a substandard renewal beforehand, particularly with the withdrawal of likely favourite Relief Rally, and there was little that happened that would challenge that view. An initial take on Porta Fortuna's performance would rank her somewhere towards the lower end of the scale of winners over the last decade.

It is to Porta Fortuna's credit, and that of her connections, that she found improvement on her sixth start of the campaign, having made her debut in the middle of April. Her pedigree and style of racing give hope that she would stay the trip in the Guineas, while her physique suggests she'll make a three year old. Whether she will be good enough for the classic is the major doubt.

Vandeek maintained his unbeaten record in gaining a second Group 1 success, confirming Prix Morny placings with River Tiber. There wasn't much pace for a sprint early on and Vandeek didn't settle initially but he still had plenty left to draw away from his rivals in the final furlong. Old rival River Tiber was just pipped for second by Task Force, a grand sort who will make an impact over further at three.

Vandeek handled the track and the firmer ground well, so those wouldn't be a worry if it came to the Guineas. However, he's far from certain to have the required stamina for a mile. He holds a Dewhurst entry and would provide a decent test for City of Troy should he turn up in that. That might also answer the question of where he will be going at three.