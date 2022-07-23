A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Lethal Levi won the feature Glenn Roeder Race Day Handicap.

Levi wins feature race Holly Roeder, the daughter of former professional footballer and manager Glenn Roeder who died from a brain tumour last year, was left “overwhelmed” by the support received at a race meeting run in his honour at Newmarket on Saturday. The event was organised by friends and family of the former Leyton Orient, Queen’s Park Rangers, Notts County, Newcastle United, Watford and Gillingham star, to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, following his death from the condition last February. The feature Glenn Roeder Race Day Handicap was won by the Karl Burke-trained Lethal Levi, who followed up his last time out course and distance success when prevailing by two lengths in the six-furlong prize under Pierre-Louis Jamin. After the race connections of the Karl Burke-trained three year old were presented with their trophies by Roeder’s widow Faith, before his daughter Holly and sons Will and Joe joined their mum in the winner’s enclosure for a family photo to mark the occasion. Although admitting to being taken back by the support received from the occasion, which saw funds collected through a live and silent auction, plus a bucket collection, Holly admitted her dad probably wouldn’t have backed the winner of his own race.

She said: “There were points in the planning that I thought would he be cross with us if we are using his name but I think it is all for the right reasons and it is a positive thing. It is a chance to celebrate him and how great he was. He would have been quite a quiet shy gentleman and he wouldn’t ever shout about what he did but in my eyes what he did was extraordinary and this is our chance to do that for him. “I don’t know the final figures as it has been chaotic but a good amount of money has been raised. I have been taken back by it and how kind people have been. I’m really overwhelmed. I’m sad that dad doesn’t get to see any of this goodwill and love for him.” He did like backing a favourite but I have a feeling he might have picked the second horse, Wowzers, of Clive Cox’s as it is a good name. “He thought Clive was a great trainer and he has supported us today. I think he might have gone for that and he would have probably been cross and miserable at this point!” Victory in the race which was run in memory of Roeder, who after retiring from playing managed Gillingham, Watford, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City, was one of the most notable of winning rider Louis-Jamin’s career. The successful rider added: “He is always given his best and trying as hard as he can and Karl has placed him very well. We were confident enough today. He went up seven pounds the last day but he won going away. I was lucky enough to win a Listed race last year but in terms of prize money this is probably the most valuable race I’ve won.”

The Roeder family at Newmarket

Clemente 12/1 for Leger Jockey Rab Havlin described Francesco Clemente as being in “dreamland” for much of the time but insisted the penny is finally starting to drop after he enhanced his Classic credentials when maintaining his unbeaten record in the ForexVox Handicap. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Dubawi colt, who holds Group One entries in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Paris-Longchamp, made it three wins from as many outings in the mile and a quarter test. Hitting the front around the two pole the 2/7 favourite, who is also engaged in the Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York next month, quickly moved on from his three rivals to eventual score by a facile nine lengths.

Francesco Clemente was trimmed from 7/1 into 6/1 by Betfair for the Great Voltigeur while the same firm left him unchanged at 12/1 for the St Leger. Havlin said: “He is a horse that has just taken forever for the penny to drop but he is a horse with lots of ability. I would hope he would have sharpened up after that but we hoped after his first and second run that he would have sharpened up a bit more than he did. “The problem with him is that he is just in dreamland the whole time. We’ve always thought a lot of him and he has always had the gears as he has shown some lovely pieces of work. “We were almost disappointed the last day that he didn’t win better than he did. When he hit the front today he really pricked his ears so the penny is dropping. He needed to learn and come here and win like that. We’ve always thought a lot of him in the morning it has just taken forever for the penny to drop. He was getting the nine pound weight for age which helped today. We have just been taking baby steps but the engine is there.”

Francesco Clemente - 12/1 for St Leger

Highbank earns Classic quotes Charlie Appleby earmarked next month’s Solario Stakes at Sandown Park as a potential target for Highbank who earned quotes for next year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas after casting his rivals aside in impressive fashion to make a winning debut at Newmarket. The Godolphin handler hinted at a possible outing in the Group Three contest on Saturday 20th August for the Kingman colt following his decisive victory in the Discover Newmarket British EBF Maiden Stakes. Having claimed last year’s race with subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf hero and French 2000 Guineas winner Modern Games as well as the 2020 renewal with Dhahabi the victory also provided Appleby with a third straight success in the seven-furlong prize. Despite having more horses in front of him than behind approaching the final quarter of a mile the 4-1 chance swiftly turned on the afterburners under Jack Mitchell once in the clear before passing the post three and three quarter lengths clear of stablemate Bold Act. Following the race Highbank was introduced at 33/1 for the 2000 Guineas by Betfair and Paddy Power.

Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “He is a horse that we have got a bit of experience with the family with having had Bay Of Poets. “Whatever he did today there was going to be marked improvement. He had done some good work at home but I said to Jack (Mitchell) teach him to race the right way. Today was a learning day but his class prevailed. “He travelled very well and picked up well. I’ve not had chance to speak to Jack but visually it was impressive. “We liked the second horse as well so hopefully that is a useful pointer. We will keep him at seven for the moment as if he is going to be a Classic horse we want him to be doing a bit more over. I think he has got a lot of natural speed though. “We will probably look at something like the Solario Stakes and that option is there. I need to get back and have a chat with the lads before making any firm decisions.” Love makes most of drop in class Dubai Love made the most of a drop down in class when scoring for the first time since making a winning debut at Nottingham in October 2019 when defying top-weight in the Clive Cox Racing Fillies’ Handicap. Reverting back to seven furlongs having finished third in a mile Listed contest at Pontefract last time out the 7-4 favourite held on by a neck to consign Divine Magic to the runner-up spot in the race for the second year in succession. Marco Ghiani, winning rider, said of the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained mare: “She finished third in a Listed race. She jumped well and sat second for most of the race. “The other horse (Divine Magic) was coming but luckily I got first run on her. I thought the other horse might get there but she has held on well.”