Our man at the track Adam Houghton ponders the dilemma William Buick faces next spring as both Native Trail and Coroebus put forward their 2000 Guineas claims.
William Buick partnered a pair of exciting two-year-olds to victory on Saturday’s card at Newmarket, but it was arguably the Zetland Stakes earlier in the afternoon which provided the best guide if the jockey was in search of clues for the future.
Buick faced a difficult choice in that Group 3 between two horses from the Charlie Appleby stable and, in the event, it was one the jockey got wrong, having to settled for third aboard Hafit as stablemate Goldspur took the spoils under James Doyle.
Why might that result be a sign of things to come? Well, the answer came in the space of the next 70 minutes or so, with Coroebus easing to victory in the Autumn Stakes shortly before Native Trail ran out a comfortable winner of the Dewhurst Stakes.
Both horses now appear destined for a clash in next year’s 2000 Guineas and, once again, Buick will have a very difficult decision to make in a British classic.
It’s familiar territory for Buick in his role as number one jockey to Charlie Appleby, who took three big steps towards a first trainers’ championship on Saturday. He began the day around £9,000 behind Andrew Balding and pocketed more than £370,000 in prize money from the three big two-year-old races at Newmarket alone.
Adayar’s success in the Derby, worth £637,988 to the winner this year, provided the single biggest contribution to Appleby’s prize money haul in 2021, but it was Adam Kirby rather than Buick who did the steering on that occasion. Instead Buick chose to ride Hurricane Lane, beaten nearly eight into third, forcing him to watch on from the sidelines as the Appleby team celebrated a second Epsom win after that of Masar in 2018.
Buick will be keen to avoid a similar scenario come next year’s 2000 Guineas but, if anything, that has the makings of an even tougher decision than the one he faced in the Derby.
After all, Hurricane Lane arrived at Epsom on the back of a decisive victory in the premier trial in Britain, the Dante Stakes, whereas Adayar had been beaten on his two previous starts in seemingly lesser trials at Sandown and Lingfield.
Of course, lots can happen between now and the end of April, but the 2000 Guineas appears to be firmly in the grip of the team at Moulton Paddocks as things stand. The bookmakers certainly agree given that Native Trail (generally 3/1) and Coroebus (5/1) are the only two horses trading at single-figure odds across the board in the various ante-post betting markets.
There will be more clues to come – Coroebus, in particular, has been earmarked for a trial (possibly the Craven Stakes) in the spring – but there will come a day when Buick is forced to decide which one he wants to partner to the big dance.
Races are not won and in the looks department, but there isn’t much to separate them in that regard, either, both devilishly handsome with the scope to train on well as three-year-olds.
It’s fair to say that they don’t necessarily go about their work the same, though.
In a school scenario, Coroebus would be the student for whom everything comes so annoyingly easy. His tendency to show off can catch him out at times, but there are few as naturally talented as him.
Lessons had clearly been learned from Coroebus’ defeat in the Royal Lodge Stakes two weeks earlier, when possibly making his effort earlier than ideal, and his sharp turn of foot was utilised to much better effect in the Autumn as it carried him to a smooth two-length success.
Native Trail, on the other hand, likes to show his working out before giving his answer. He can look like he’s taking a bit longer to figure things out, but the right conclusion is always there at the end.
Just like in the National Stakes, Native Trail briefly looked in trouble when others around him were travelling strongly with around three furlongs to run in the Dewhurst, but there was no doubting his superiority at the finish. He powered clear in the final 100 yards and also passed the post with two lengths to spare to take his unblemished record to four from four.
Both horses will end first year towards the top of their class, with Native Trail’s extracurricular activities in Group 1 company ensuring that he steals the bragging rights. They’ll now spend the winter growing a few inches and learning a bit more about life like all teenagers will do.
For Buick, though, the studying starts now to ensure that he isn’t playing second fiddle to James Doyle in the Newmarket winners’ enclosure in the spring.