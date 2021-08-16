William Buick partnered a pair of exciting two-year-olds to victory on Saturday’s card at Newmarket, but it was arguably the Zetland Stakes earlier in the afternoon which provided the best guide if the jockey was in search of clues for the future.

Buick faced a difficult choice in that Group 3 between two horses from the Charlie Appleby stable and, in the event, it was one the jockey got wrong, having to settled for third aboard Hafit as stablemate Goldspur took the spoils under James Doyle.

Why might that result be a sign of things to come? Well, the answer came in the space of the next 70 minutes or so, with Coroebus easing to victory in the Autumn Stakes shortly before Native Trail ran out a comfortable winner of the Dewhurst Stakes.

Both horses now appear destined for a clash in next year’s 2000 Guineas and, once again, Buick will have a very difficult decision to make in a British classic.

It’s familiar territory for Buick in his role as number one jockey to Charlie Appleby, who took three big steps towards a first trainers’ championship on Saturday. He began the day around £9,000 behind Andrew Balding and pocketed more than £370,000 in prize money from the three big two-year-old races at Newmarket alone.

Adayar’s success in the Derby, worth £637,988 to the winner this year, provided the single biggest contribution to Appleby’s prize money haul in 2021, but it was Adam Kirby rather than Buick who did the steering on that occasion. Instead Buick chose to ride Hurricane Lane, beaten nearly eight into third, forcing him to watch on from the sidelines as the Appleby team celebrated a second Epsom win after that of Masar in 2018.

Buick will be keen to avoid a similar scenario come next year’s 2000 Guineas but, if anything, that has the makings of an even tougher decision than the one he faced in the Derby.

After all, Hurricane Lane arrived at Epsom on the back of a decisive victory in the premier trial in Britain, the Dante Stakes, whereas Adayar had been beaten on his two previous starts in seemingly lesser trials at Sandown and Lingfield.