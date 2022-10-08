Check out what the trainers are saying ahead of the chief supporting races on Saturday's card at Newmarket.

Alflaila bids to put the seal on an excellent week for trainer Owen Burrows with victory in the Masar Darley Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The Lambourn handler was in Paris last weekend to see his progressive four-year-old Anmaat make it three from three for the season in the Group Two Qatar Prix Dollar. Seven days on, fellow Shadwell-owned runner Alflaila is out to complete a hat-trick of his own after winning the Listed Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract and the Group Three Strensall at York this summer. Burrows said: “He came out of York very well. He was in the Prix Dollar last weekend as well, but we always thought that would be Anmaat’s race. Alflaila has got to carry a little penalty for his Strensall win, but he’s progressing and going the right way, so let’s hope he can continue in that way.” Alflaila’s rivals in the nine-furlong Group Three including Simon and Ed Crisford’s Finest Sound, who was last seen finishing third in a Group One in Canada and was second to Alflaila at York.

"This looks like a plot from a long way out" | Weekend Preview: Newmarket, York and Chepstow