Trainer Clive Cox admits it would be “really special” if Wowzers could taste victory in the Glenn Roeder Race Day Handicap (6f) at Newmarket on Saturday which is being staged in honour of the late professional footballer and manager who died of a brain tumour last year.

Friends and family of the former Leyton Orient, Queens Park Rangers, Notts County, Newcastle United, Watford and Gillingham star will gather at the July Course for the Glenn Roeder Raceday which will be raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Roeder, who after retiring from playing football managed Gillingham, Watford, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City, died from the condition, which he was first diagnosed with in 2003, on February 28th last year aged 65 at his home in Newmarket.

As part of the event, which will be attended by among others former England international Rob Lee, a live auction will take place alongside a silent online auction which features more than 80 lots.

Lots up for grabs include a seven night Barbados trip for six people, four VIP tickets to a Manchester United home fixture and two tickets for a Robbie Williams gig at the 02 Arena in London in October.

Although Lambourn-based Cox never met Roeder, he insists he is only too pleased to be supporting the event by sponsoring the second race on the card, the Clive Cox Racing Fillies’ Handicap (7f), with the charity being close to his heart.

Cox said: “I never actually met Glenn but I obviously knew of him as a sportsman and a footballer but when I heard about the event I was keen to support it.

“Sadly I lost my father-in-law Tony Lockyer to the condition more than 20 years ago and my cousin Michael Ball, who lives in New Zealand and is a doctor, is currently undergoing treatment for it.

“It means a whole lot to me and it gives me a lot of pleasure being able to associate the charity with racing and to support it.

“I’m very happy to help support any progress for a wonderful charity with like-minded people. I really hope that they have a really productive day raising funds which I’m sure they will.”

Despite not having a runner in the race he sponsors, Cox hopes Wowzers can go one better than last time at Nottingham last time out and get off the mark for the current campaign.

He added: “I wanted to run a filly in the race I’m sponsoring but unfortunately the ground is too quick for her.

“It is nice though to have a runner in Glenn’s race and it would be really special if he were to win that.

“He will go down to the start in the red hood but we will leave it off in the race this time.

“He finishes his races really well but he doesn’t always travel that great early on. Hopefully the track will suit him as it looks the right race.

“He was gelded prior to his previous start so hopefully we will see further progress and fingers crossed it is another step in the right direction.”

Among those Wowzers will line up against is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Audience, who will be dropping down in both class and trip having contested the Group Three Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot last time out.

Thady Gosden said: “He won very well at Newmarket (Rowley Mile) at the backend of last season and he had run satisfactory on his two starts before the Jersey Stakes.

“He has come out of Ascot well and we have freshened him up since then. He has always been a horse with plenty of speed.

“He is a very well built horse and the drop back to six furlongs should suit.”