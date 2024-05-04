Newmarket Saturday: Horses for your tracker

Graham Clark speaks to several trainers who are still thinking big despite their horses suffering defeat at Newmarket on Saturday.

Clive Cox is best known for his magic touch with sprinters, but he will now have to swot up the middle-distance programme book after Ghostwriter showed that further pattern race glory looks well within reach following his fine run in defeat in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Arriving at HQ on Saturday with an unbeaten record following a maiden win at the July Course, novice success at Ascot and victory in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes over course and distance, the son of Invincible Spirit showed that his future lies beyond a mile judging by his latest effort. More often than not winners of the Royal Lodge are seen to better effect once stepped up beyond a mile, and Ghostwriter appears to fit the mould nicely after failing to quite have the gears to go with the first three.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It is often said that the 2000 Guineas is the best trial for the Betfred Derby, and while that race remains an option for Ghostwriter, a trip to York for the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes or to Chantilly for the Group One Qatar Prix du Jockey Club will now also be considered. Cox said: “It was a very pleasing run. We were in a good place, but I think it is fair to say we will be looking forward to going a mile and a quarter from here. I’m very pleased with the way he has equipped himself against some very nice horses at the highest level. “I think we will take it a step at a time. They were really building from five furlongs down today and I think it is going to be very beneficial to step him up to a mile and a quarter. “He is well entered. He is in the Dante and he is in over in France, but we will discuss it with Jeff (Smith, owner) and see what we would like to do. The future looks bright.”

It was not to be third time lucky in the William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap for Chairmanoftheboard, but the defeat failed to stop jockey Ed Greatrex from being in a jubilant mood following his recent decision to return to the saddle after three years out. The 25 year old said: “It is good to be back. I’ve been lucky to get on a couple of winners and from there hopefully it will snowball as the season goes on. I’ve been out for three years. I had loads of operations on my back, but it has never really been right, and it has taken forever to come good for me. “Touchwood, it is now healed and hopefully I will be injury free. I feel great, and I feel fit, it is maybe just a case of being a bit rusty on the racing side, but that will come with rides.” Since reviving his career as a jockey it has seen Greatrex, who is the son of Grade One winning trainer Warren Greatrex, link up with West Isley Stables handler Jack Channon. And for good measure Greatrex nominated progressive sprinter Ferrous, who holds pattern race entries in the Group Two Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh and the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, as a horse to keep on side. Greatrex said: “I’m based at Jack’s and I’m really enjoying it down there. He has given me a couple of opportunities so I can’t complain. Ferrous is one to keep an eye on. He is a six furlong handicapper that has won at Wolverhampton and Kempton this year. His work has been good and he could progress to be a nice sprinter.

Twilight Calls is a horse that so far has promised plenty but failed to deliver, however if his comeback run in the Palace House Stakes is anything to go by then 2024 could be the year he finally opens his account at pattern race level. Anchored close to the rear of the field for much of the five furlong dash the six year old turned showed plenty of zest to finish an eye-catching fourth ahead of a return to Royal Ascot for a tilt at the King Charles III Stakes which he finished fourth in last year and second in 2022.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Henry Candy, trainer, said: “That was a staggering run to come from where he did. I don’t think he minded the ground now that he has grown up a little bit, but he would not have run if it was proper soft ground. He needed this to get the freshness out of him so I’m pretty pleased with that run. I was slightly worried that he was a bit big, but he was fantastic saddling in the stables. “We’ve discussed going to Haydock Park for the Temple Stakes, but he might be better going to Ascot as a fresh horse. He deserves a good day.”

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York might not be until August, but Andrew Balding already has one eye on the four day meeting on the Knavesmire for Relentless Voyager. Absent since finishing the last in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last year the son of Ulysses finished a staying on third on his return to action, and first start since being gelded, in the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap Stakes over a mile and a half. Although one of the first under pressure the four year old was not given a hard time by Oisin Murphy before running on into third to move a step closer to fulfilling a long term plan of contesting the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap later in the campaign.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!