Newmarket run on the cards for Spirit Dancer before Middle East adventure

The seven-year-old, who carries the red and white silks of part-owner and breeder Sir Alex Ferguson, took his career earnings to over £1.7million following victory in the Bahrain International Trophy in November before landing the even more lucrative Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh in February.

He was last seen in Meydan for the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic in March, but the Frankel gelding was unable to land a blow on Dubai World Cup night, finishing 11th of 12 runners.

Spirit Dancer did sustain an injury on his last appearance, which has seen a delay to his reappearance. However, trainer Richard Fahey has set out a path for his stable star.

The Musley Bank handler confirmed his charge will travel to Newmarket for the Group Three Darley Stakes in October, as he did last year when finishing five and half lengths behind Highland Avenue in fourth.

Attention is mainly on the Middle East for Fahey and Spirit Dancer, though, as they aim to retain their money-spinning titles.

“He’s good. He’s had a bit of an easy period, but he’s been back cantering for two months. He’s had a good rest and the plan was to give him a break so we’ve given him one,” Fahey said.

“He will head back to the Middle East, probably run at Newmarket before and head back to Bahrain.

“To be honest his focus is the Middle East. We will see, he’s had a tough enough year this year. He’s had a such a busy time that he needed a break. We’ll probably run him at Newmarket in that Group Three, the Darley Stakes, and then head to Bahrain.

“I did try him at a mile and half, but he had a bit of a setback in that race so it’s a bit inconclusive. I can’t see why we would change it from a mile and quarter at the moment.”

