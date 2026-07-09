Newmarket review, reaction and free video replays from day one of July Festival

Gosden makes his Point

Point Of Law (5/2) kicked off the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket with a gutsy victory in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy over 1m5f.

Owned by His Majesty The King & Her Majesty The Queen, the son of Frankel was always in a prominent position under James Doyle and saw the trip out well.

Galiyan (3/1) challenged the winner inside the final furlong, but Point Of Law was not for passing and had half a length in hand at the line.

Charlie Appleby's 9/4 favourite Del Maro angled out for his challenge but had to settle for third.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: “The Queen’s Vase starts a little too close to the bend and I’ve always wanted to bring it back half-a-furlong. They go straight to the bend scrimmaging and he came off worse and was knocked back to last. He settled at the back, but he had to circle the whole field. He ran very well to finish fourth from an impossible position.

“It is not easy going from Royal Ascot to the July Meeting. I, and many others, have found it too soon after a big race at Royal Ascot as quite often they bounce and they don’t produce the same form.

“I think he has shown a great attitude today. He sat close to Ryan (Moore) setting the pace on Joseph’s horse. I like the way he quickened and the way he battled so I couldn’t be more thrilled with him.

“He was staying on at Royal Ascot from a difficult position over a mlle and six furlongs so I think the St Leger should very much be in mind for him. He is one of those horses that like summer ground, and you don’t always get that in September.

“It is wonderful winning the Bahrain Trophy, which is a Group Three, and the Bahrain Royal Family are close to our own Royal Family so it is a rather fitting victory.

“He has been put in the Great Voltigeur so it is a possibility. I would like to get him home as it is a hot day so you wouldn’t want to be rushing anywhere in a hurry so waiting until the middle of August might be the way to go.”