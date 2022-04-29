As well as saddling the first two in the betting for Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in Native Trail and Coroebus, Appleby has unearthed a clutch of potentially high-class middle-distance colts this spring, with New London, Walk Of Stars and Nahanni among those to throw their hat into the ring for the Derby.

Nations Pride is not entered for the premier Classic as things stand, but certainly looks in that bracket judged on his runaway success on the Rowley Mile.

A dual winner on the all-weather at the backend of his juvenile campaign, the Teofilo colt made a smart return in the Jumeirah Derby at Meydan in February to earn himself a shot at this Listed prize.

After taking a lead from the front-running Austrian Theory for a long way, the 7-4 chance rocketed clear racing out of the top and passed the post with seven lengths in hand under William Buick.

Hoo Ya Mal stayed on to fill the runner-up spot, with 13-8 favourite Subastar only third.

“I’m pleased with that, he’s progressed with every run,” Appleby said of the winner.

“He came out to Dubai and we pinpointed one race out there, the Jumeirah Derby.

“The one thing me and William decided was to use his experience from a little way out today, but I’m not saying that’s what has won the race because I think he’s a nice horse and going up in trip further will only suit him.

“We’ll see what Will has to say, but I see no reason why he won’t get a mile and a half.”